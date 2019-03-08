Charity plant fair to held at Burrow Farm Gardens on Easter Day

Devon Plant Heritage is holding a Plant Fair at Burrow Farm Gardens Archant

Gardeners and plant enthusiasts will be heading for Dalwood on Easter Sunday, April 21.

Devon Plant Heritage is holding a Plant Fair at Burrow Farm Gardens, near Axminster on Easter Sunday.

Specialist nurseries will be offering a mouth-watering selection of trees, shrubs, roses, camellias, perennials, alpines, metal plant supports and topiary tools in the beautiful 13-acre gardens developed by plantswoman Mary Benger.

Event organiser Helen Brown said: “Plant fairs are great for finding the kind of plants you won't see in many garden centres, at reasonable prices and with the added bonus of expert advice thrown in.

“With 12 small, family run nurseries that don't open to the public, there's a great choice for everyone.

“Buying at the fair is an excellent way to support small West Country businesses and Plant Heritage, your local and Europe's largest garden plant conservation charity.”

Morning coffee, light lunches and teas will be available in the garden tearoom.

Entry to the fair, on Sunday, April 21, between 10am and 3pm, is £1 which goes to support the charity and garden entry is discounted to £7.