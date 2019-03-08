Choral society to perform works by Handel in Axminster

Axminster's Minster Church. Picture Chris Casron Archant

A popular dramatic piece by Handel will be performed by Axminster and District Choral Society.

Soloist Harriet Mountford, Picture: CONTRIBUTED Soloist Harriet Mountford, Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Axminster and District Choral Society will be performing a treasured work for its summer concert.

The society has chosen to perform Handel's Acis and Galatea.

The concert, which is will be part of the South Wessex Organ Society's summer festival, will be conducted by Peter Parshall, who is the director of both the organ society and the choral society.

Peter will be assisted by Peter Lea-Cox, an international organ recitalist, composer and choirmaster who lives in Devon and accompanies the choir at rehearsals.

A spokesman for the society said: "This was by far Handel's most popular dramatic piece and is his only stage work never to have left the opera repertory.

"It was written in 1717 and tells the story from Greek mythology of the love between Galatea and Acis.

"Their joy and passion for each other are portrayed in this concert version through lyrical arias and joyous ensembles.

"Things become darker with the arrival of the giant Polyphemus, who is determined to have Galatea for himself.

"Acis ignores the warnings that love is a fleeting pleasure and ends up facing the wrath of Polyphemus."

The choir has been rehearsing the chorus parts for several weeks and will be augmented by four soloists; Harriet Mountford, making a welcome return, Lesley Baker, a tenor who has performed with many choirs and choral societies in the South West and is well known locally as former musical director of the Seaton Choral Society, Matthew Jeffery, tenor, and David Fouracre in the dramatic bass role.

David has performed as a soloist with choirs from Dundee to Torquay.

He now lives in Colyton and is increasingly in demand as a bass-baritone soloist with choral societies in west of England.

The concert will be at 7.30pm on Saturday, June 15, at the Minster Church, Trinity Square, Axminster .

Tickets, costing £12 and £15, are available from Archway Books, Church Street, Axminster, members of the choir or phone 01297 33595

For further information visit www.axminsterchoral.co.uk or phone 01404 881838 .