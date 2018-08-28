Honiton Community Theatre Company to stage Cinderella at The Beehive

Kirstie Dowle as Cinderella in Honiton Community Theatre Company's pantomime for 2019. Picture: Lewis Law © Lewis Law

Fans of pantomime can look forward to Honiton Community Theatre Company’s production of Cinderella

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Josie Denning as Buttons in Honiton Community Theatre Company's pantomime for 2019. Picture: Lewis Law Josie Denning as Buttons in Honiton Community Theatre Company's pantomime for 2019. Picture: Lewis Law

Honiton Community Theatre Company will be bringing Cinderella to The Beehive this year, as they return with their annual pantomime.

Following last year’s sell-out pantomime success with Snow White, this year, the company will be staging Cinderella as its sparkling pantomime for all the family.

This year’s show is being directed by Beth Hibbert, with the help of assistant directors Amelia Kyriacou and Ryan Hutter.

The musical director is Ian Crew and the show is choreographed by Alexie Kyriacou.

Kayley Docherty as Prince Charming in Honiton Community Theatre Company's pantomime for 2019. Picture: Lewis Law Kayley Docherty as Prince Charming in Honiton Community Theatre Company's pantomime for 2019. Picture: Lewis Law

Cinderella lives with her evil stepmother and ugly step sisters but dreams of a life free from their horrid clutches.

When Prince Charming announces he’ll be holding a ball to find a suitable girl to marry, Cinderella signs up to attend along with her ugly sisters.

The evil stepmother forbids Cinderella from attending the ball, but with a bit of help from her good friend Buttons, her Fairy Godmother does her best to turn her fortunes around. Can Cinderella dance with the prince after all? Can Buttons save the day? Will the ugly sisters ever learn the meaning of true beauty?

The company invite the public to join them for rip-roaring routines, outrageous costumes, stunning sets and chart-topping hits.

A spokesman said: “Cinderella is the perfect family adventure this February half term. Last year, we sold out before the show even opened so book early to avoid disappointment.”

The show runs from Tuesday, February 19, to Saturday, February 23, starting at 7pm, with a matinee on the Saturday, at 2pm.

Tickets cost £12 for adults and £8 for children and are available from the venue.