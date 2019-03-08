Gallery

Comic Relief to benefit from Axminster Drama Club production.

The choir in Axminster Drama Club's production of The Vicar of Dibley. Andrew Coley

The Vicar of Dibley and Blackadder II to be staged in Axminster

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Characters from Axminster Drama Club's producation of Blackadder II (Matt Thomas and Carol Shute). Characters from Axminster Drama Club's producation of Blackadder II (Matt Thomas and Carol Shute).

Axminster Drama Club is in it’s final rehearsals for its latest production, which is being staged at the end of the week.

The club is staging two Richard Curtis comedies – Blackadder II and The Vicar of Dibley – on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, and some of the proceeds from the production will be donated to Comic Relief

The audience will have the chance to see two episodes from The Vicar of Dibley and two from Blackadder II.

Tickets are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk or from Archway Bookshop, Church Street Axminster.

Lady Whiteadder (Eileen Stuart). Lady Whiteadder (Eileen Stuart).

ADC is also holding a sealed-bid auction for two signed copies of Sir Tony Robinson’s autobiography to raise money for Comic Relief.

The group is inviting those who want to be in with a chance of getting their hands on one of the books, to email their bid and contact details to adc-chairman@hotmail.com

The top two bids will receive the signed copies and all the money raised from the auction will go direct to Comic Relief.