Advanced search

Gallery

Comic Relief to benefit from Axminster Drama Club production.

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 March 2019

The choir in Axminster Drama Club's production of The Vicar of Dibley.

The choir in Axminster Drama Club's production of The Vicar of Dibley.

Andrew Coley

The Vicar of Dibley and Blackadder II to be staged in Axminster

Characters from Axminster Drama Club's producation of Blackadder II (Matt Thomas and Carol Shute).Characters from Axminster Drama Club's producation of Blackadder II (Matt Thomas and Carol Shute).

Axminster Drama Club is in it’s final rehearsals for its latest production, which is being staged at the end of the week.

The club is staging two Richard Curtis comedies – Blackadder II and The Vicar of Dibley – on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, and some of the proceeds from the production will be donated to Comic Relief

The audience will have the chance to see two episodes from The Vicar of Dibley and two from Blackadder II.

Tickets are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk or from Archway Bookshop, Church Street Axminster.

Lady Whiteadder (Eileen Stuart).Lady Whiteadder (Eileen Stuart).

ADC is also holding a sealed-bid auction for two signed copies of Sir Tony Robinson’s autobiography to raise money for Comic Relief.

The group is inviting those who want to be in with a chance of getting their hands on one of the books, to email their bid and contact details to adc-chairman@hotmail.com

The top two bids will receive the signed copies and all the money raised from the auction will go direct to Comic Relief.

Most Read

Go ahead for Axminster Waffle House

The Community Waffle House team (l to r) Sophie Mclachlan, Luke Lawson, Tim Whiteway, Matt Smith. Picture Toby Irlam.

Large crowds cheer on The Grizzly runners

The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010235. Picture: Terry Ife

Motorist has ‘lucky escape’ as tree falls on main road between Honiton and Axminster

A motorist has had a 'lucky escape' after a tree fell on a road near Kilmington. Picture: Alliance Road Policing Team

Former mayor censured for ‘inappropriate tweet’

Seaton Town Council's Marshlands Centre with Cllr Peter Burrows (inset). Picture Chris Carson

Hollywood stars in Lyme Regis for new movie

Set makers have been busy creating new walls at Cobb Gate in Lyme Regis for the film. Pictures Chris Carson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Go ahead for Axminster Waffle House

The Community Waffle House team (l to r) Sophie Mclachlan, Luke Lawson, Tim Whiteway, Matt Smith. Picture Toby Irlam.

Large crowds cheer on The Grizzly runners

The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010235. Picture: Terry Ife

Motorist has ‘lucky escape’ as tree falls on main road between Honiton and Axminster

A motorist has had a 'lucky escape' after a tree fell on a road near Kilmington. Picture: Alliance Road Policing Team

Former mayor censured for ‘inappropriate tweet’

Seaton Town Council's Marshlands Centre with Cllr Peter Burrows (inset). Picture Chris Carson

Hollywood stars in Lyme Regis for new movie

Set makers have been busy creating new walls at Cobb Gate in Lyme Regis for the film. Pictures Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Government funding bid to boost shopping centre

Trinity House department store in Axminster whose closure has been announced. Picture Chris Carson

Comic Relief to benefit from Axminster Drama Club production.

The choir in Axminster Drama Club's production of The Vicar of Dibley.

Many fail to quit smoking in Devon despite support

Picture: GettyImages

Former mayor censured for ‘inappropriate tweet’

Seaton Town Council's Marshlands Centre with Cllr Peter Burrows (inset). Picture Chris Carson

Axminster Town in Friday night action away at Crediton United

Axminster Town player Cameron Vere who was one of the Tigers' Man of the Match award winners in the 2-0 win at Alphington. Picture SARAH MCCABE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists