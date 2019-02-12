Advanced search

Axminster Drama Club set to auction signed Comic Relief memorabilia as it prepares to stage two Richard Curtis comedies

PUBLISHED: 09:37 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:54 08 March 2019

Axminster Drama Club is accepting sealed bids for two signed copies of Tony Robinson's autobiography. Picture: Leigh Conley

Axminster Drama Club is offering people the chance to buy photos and the autobiography of Sir Tony Robinson, both signed by the author.

Members of Axminster Drama Club rehearsing for Blackadder II. Picture: Leigh ConleyMembers of Axminster Drama Club rehearsing for Blackadder II. Picture: Leigh Conley

Axminster Drama Club (ADC) is holding a sealed-bid auction for two signed copies of Sir Tony Robinson’s autobiography to raise money for Comic Relief.

The club is staging two Richard Curtis comedies – Blackadder II and The Vicar of Dibley – on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, with the first show night falling on Red Nose Day.

Some of the proceeds from the production will be donated to Comic Relief and with this in mind, the club approached the charity to see if there was anything extra they could do to raise funds.

A spokesman for ADC said: “To help raise money for Comic Relief, ADC is holding a silent auction for this fantastic prize.

Members of Axminster Drama Club rehearsing for The Vicar of Dibley. Picture: Leigh ConleyMembers of Axminster Drama Club rehearsing for The Vicar of Dibley. Picture: Leigh Conley

“We have two signed copies of Tony Robinson’s autobiography No Cunning Plan, each with a signed photo, that we would like to give away on Saturday, March 16, at our final performance of Vicar of Dibley and Blackadder II.”

The group’s chairman, Leigh Conley, is inviting those who want to be in with a chance of getting their hands on one of the books, to email their bid and contact details to adc-chairman@hotmail.com

The top two bids will receive the signed copies and all the money raised from the auction will go direct to Comic Relief.

Members of the group have been working towards this production for several months and are now in the final rehearsals.

The audience will have the chance to see two episodes from The Vicar of Dibley and two from Blackadder II.

The backstage team have been working on a set that will give a theme to the production, while also being flexible enough to present two shows that were set in different centuries, and around 400 years apart.

The Vicar of Dibley originally aired in the 1990s and tells the story of a female vicar, soon after the Church of England changed its policy on the ordination of women.

Blackadder II aired on the BBC in 1986 and takes place during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I.

Tickets are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk or from Archway Bookshop, Church Street Axminster.

Some of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Comic Relief.

Axminster Drama Club set to auction signed Comic Relief memorabilia as it prepares to stage two Richard Curtis comedies

