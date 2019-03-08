Axminster Drama Club to donate more than £600 to Comic Relief after recent production

Members of Axminster Drama Club will be handing over more than £600 to Comic Relief, following their recent successful production.

The club staged two episodes from The Vicar of Dibley and two from Blackadder II, at the Guildhall, Axminster, on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16.

As a result of a portion from ticket sales and a silent auction of signed photos and copies of Sir Tony Robinson’s autobiography, No Cunning Plan, the group will be handing over £605 to the charity.

Both shows were written by Richard Curtis, who is a co-founder of Comic Relief, which supports vulnerable people and communities in the UK and internationally.

A spokesman for the club said: “Thank you to everyone who helped us raise this money.”

The club’s next production will be a series of one-act plays in July, with invitations sent out to other clubs to bring their plays to Axminster.

Then, in December, George’s Marvellous Medicine will be staged at the Guildhall.