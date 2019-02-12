Comic Relief to benefit from production in Axminster

The production will be staged at Axminster Guildhall. Ref mha 2773-14-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

Two comedies to be staged in Axminster for Comic Relief

Members of Axminster Drama Club are in the final rehearsals for their latest production, which will also be raising money for Comic Relief.

The group will be performing four shows from the pen of Richard Curtis, two episodes of The Vicar of Dibley and two episodes from Blackadder II.

Directors Ellis Holt and Leigh Conley have been working with their casts over recent months to bring the shows to the Axminster stage.

The Vicar of Dibley originally aired in the 1990s and tells the story of a female vicar, soon after the Church of England changed its policy on the ordination of women.

Blackadder II aired on the BBC in 1986 and takes place during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I.

Axminster Drama Club will be staging its production on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16. Tickets are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk or from Archway Bookshop, Church Street Axminster.

Some of the proceeds of the event will be donated to Comic Relief.