Moriarty Winds to play in Uplyme concert

Moriarty Winds. Picture: courtesy of the artists. Archant

Moriarty Winds, a quintet of energetic young musicians, will be playing a variety of classical and contemporary repertoire in characterful and accessible ways.

Moriarty Winds will be performing a concert in Uplyme Church in June as part of a brief tour.

Made up of Anna Kondrashina on flute, Amy Roberts/James Hulme on oboe, Matthew Wilsher on clarinet, Angharad Thomas on bassoon and Joel Roberts on French horn.

Named after Sherlock Holmes' infamous adversary Professor Moriarty, the Moriarty Winds is a group of energetic young musicians who have performed together since September 2015 with the common aim of playing a variety of classical and contemporary repertoire in characterful and accessible ways.

This distinctive ensemble will be performing as part of Concerts in the West's 14th concert series at concerts in Uplyme, Bridport, in Dorset, and Taunton and Pendomer in Somerset from Thursday, June 13 to Saturday, June 15.

The group met as postgraduate students at the Royal Academy of Music, where they were Chamber Fellows, but individually they have won many awards and perform with the major UK orchestras at concerts and festivals in the London area and beyond.

Recent highlights include performances in the Investec International Festival, Royal Academy of Music Chamber Music Series, and Norfolk and Norwich Chamber Music Series.

They are also a resident ensemble in the Wigmore Hall Chamber Tots Series.

All members of the ensemble are currently pursuing careers in solo and ensemble performance and they have a combined orchestral experience with ensembles including the European Youth Orchestra, Hallé Orchestra, BBC Philharmonic, BBC Symphony Orchestra, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Opera North, Birmingham Royal Ballet, Northern Ballet, Scottish Chamber Orchestra and Philharmonia Orchestra. Their education and creative work has taken them around the UK, both as a quintet and independently with groups such as Music for Open Ears, LPO New Horizons and Open Academy.

Founder and director of Concerts in the West, Catherine Hodgson, said: "This is the first wind quintet to join the Concerts in the West rosta and we look forward to welcoming them. We hope our audiences enjoy the excellent programme that these outstanding young performers have put together. "

The evening programme comprises Orlando Gibbons I feign not friendship where I hate; Anton Reicha Wind Quintet No 2 in Eb major, Op 88; Debussy Petite Suite; Samuel Barber Summer Music Op 31; Hindemith Kleine Kammermusik No 2, Op 24.

The Bridport Arts Centre programme comprises Orlando Gibbons I feign not friendship where I hate; Debussy Petite Suite; Samuel Barber Summer Music Op 31; Hindemith Kleine Kammermusik No 2, Op 24.

Tickets (£15) for the concert in Uplyme, on Thursday, June 13, at 7.30pm, can be purchased from Uplyme Stores (01297 444662), Lyme Regis Tourist Information Centre (01297 442138) or Archway Bookshop (01297 33744) or email: concertsinthewest@gmail.com or telephone 01823 252658 or text 07776 995789 or book at www.helmtickets.com