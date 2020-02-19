Gallery

Dick Whittington takes to the stage in Honiton

Honiton Community Theatre Company will be performing Dick Whittington at The Beehive until Saturday, February 21. To see more pictures, visit www.midweekherald.co.uk Picture: Lewis Law/HCTC © Lewis Law

Honiton Community Theatre Company's production of Dick Whittington will be on the stage at The Beehive this week

Honiton Community Theatre Company are performing Dick Whittington. Ref mhh dick whittington (14). Picture: Lewis Law/HCTC Honiton Community Theatre Company are performing Dick Whittington. Ref mhh dick whittington (14). Picture: Lewis Law/HCTC

Honiton Community Theatre Company are performing Dick Whittington at The Beehive this week.

This traditional pantomime story by Gail Lowe follows the adventures of Dick and his friends as they travel from London to Morocco.

It's a fun-filled panto from start to finish: a cat, a camel and lots of laughs.

The cast have been working under the direction of Shaun Bonetta, with musical direction from Ian Crew and choreography by Sarah Pottinger.

These production pictures were taken by Lewis Law

The show runs until Saturday, February 21, at 7pm. Tickets for the matinee have sold out.

For ticket details, contact The Beehive on 01404 384050 or visit www.beehivehoniton.co.uk

