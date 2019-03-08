Entertaining night as Colyton Theatre Group performed ‘Gilly’s Gem’

Colyton Theatre Group provided a great evening of good company, food and entertainment.

Colyton Theatre Group recently presented three evenings of Café Theatre – a supper followed by a one-act comedy play.

This offered great entertainment enjoyed by packed houses.

The catering and waiting teams were congratulated on an excellent meal served with smooth efficiency.

The format of the evening received a very positive response from the local community.

Everyone was able to relax and socialise over pre-dinner drinks and supper, before sitting back to relish the entertainment of the play.

An experienced cast worked wonders under the skilful direction of Margaret Smith, ensuring that pace and comic timing delighted the audience.

Debbie Meakin, as the lady of the house, gave a delightfully dotty performance.

Steph Letten shone as her sardonic sister. Housekeeper, Millie, (the ‘Gem’ of the title) was played by Tish Wells.

Her spot-on timing and subtle underplaying of the effects of a little too much gin kept the audience chuckling.

She was abetted by Susan Gunn-Johnson as Peggy - another lady’s housekeeper- who also gave a thoroughly entertaining performance as a fortune teller.

Stephen Knight, masquerading as a suave American after Gilly’s money, cleverly switched character when unmasked, as a conniving Cockney barrow-boy.

CTG’s next production will be ‘California Suite’ by Neil Simon, to be staged at the end of June.

Please check the website for details and further information about the group: colytontheatregroup.org.uk

Sue Whitell