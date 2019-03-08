Exploring the streetscape in gallery exhibition

Towns and streets is the subject of the current exhibition at Hybrid Gallery in Honiton High Street.

The artwork explores towns, streets and the buildings, shops and idiosyncracies that occur there.

Marian Hill creates detailed collages of old shop fronts and Jane Askey enjoys taking an elevated view of coastal towns.

The exhibition also features the raku ceramic buildings of Amanda Banham.

For Jane Askey her view will often be elevated, making sense of and patterning the jumble of roofs and gables.

It will also be admiring the individuality of a building and its setting, the quirk that picks it out from the rest.

Jane sketches and paints outdoors, the immediacy of her subject giving energy and spontaneity to her mark making.

She travels a lot and these paintings depict towns as far apart as St Ives and Fife.

Looking at the shops and traders' vans of the past and present, Marian Hill finds a wealth of imagery to examine in her meticulously constructed paper collages.

Focusing on the shopfront, she details the crumbling paint, advertising signs and wares of each seller.

Marian scalpel cuts morsels of printed paper selected for colour, gradient and texture which she skilfully manipulates to build images which render light and shade through the sourced material alone. She laser cuts the birch ply base and floats her collage to accentuate this process.

Marian worked as an illustrator for many years seeing her work published in books and on postage stamps.

She teaches university students in Bristol at UWE alongside creating work for exhibition.

The exhibition runs until Saturday, June 1, at Hybrid Gallery, 51 High Street, Honiton.

Also on display at the gallery is new work by Jon Doran.

In his first solo at Hybrid Gallery, Jon exhibits work in the still life and landscape genres.

These subjects of flowers and trees he visits afresh through a digitally influenced, fragmented lens.

He has a process of rendering and then obscuring, working, and then reworking, until a charged point of in-betweenness is found.

In this way he encourages the eye to believe in the play of light on form to see a subject and then to break it down and simply see the brushstrokes of paint.

Jon graduated from Falmouth in 2014 and retains a studio there and has exhibited in Devon, Cornwall, London and Kent.