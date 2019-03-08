Advanced search

Exploring the streetscape in gallery exhibition

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 May 2019

Work by Jane Askey is on display at Hybrid Gallery, Honiton, until June 1, 2019. Picture: Jane Askey

Work by Jane Askey is on display at Hybrid Gallery, Honiton, until June 1, 2019. Picture: Jane Askey

Archant

Exhibition takes a look around the streetscape to explore its idiosyncrasies

Work by Marian Hill is on display at Hybrid Gallery, Honiton, until June 1, 2019. Picture: Marian HillWork by Marian Hill is on display at Hybrid Gallery, Honiton, until June 1, 2019. Picture: Marian Hill

Towns and streets is the subject of the current exhibition at Hybrid Gallery in Honiton High Street.

The artwork explores towns, streets and the buildings, shops and idiosyncracies that occur there.

Marian Hill creates detailed collages of old shop fronts and Jane Askey enjoys taking an elevated view of coastal towns.

The exhibition also features the raku ceramic buildings of Amanda Banham.

Work by Jon Doran is on display at Hybrid Gallery, Honiton, until June 1, 2019. Picture: Jon DoranWork by Jon Doran is on display at Hybrid Gallery, Honiton, until June 1, 2019. Picture: Jon Doran

For Jane Askey her view will often be elevated, making sense of and patterning the jumble of roofs and gables.

It will also be admiring the individuality of a building and its setting, the quirk that picks it out from the rest.

Jane sketches and paints outdoors, the immediacy of her subject giving energy and spontaneity to her mark making.

She travels a lot and these paintings depict towns as far apart as St Ives and Fife.

Work by Jon Doran is on display at Hybrid Gallery, Honiton, until June 1, 2019. Picture: Jon DoranWork by Jon Doran is on display at Hybrid Gallery, Honiton, until June 1, 2019. Picture: Jon Doran

Looking at the shops and traders' vans of the past and present, Marian Hill finds a wealth of imagery to examine in her meticulously constructed paper collages.

Focusing on the shopfront, she details the crumbling paint, advertising signs and wares of each seller.

Marian scalpel cuts morsels of printed paper selected for colour, gradient and texture which she skilfully manipulates to build images which render light and shade through the sourced material alone. She laser cuts the birch ply base and floats her collage to accentuate this process.

Marian worked as an illustrator for many years seeing her work published in books and on postage stamps.

Work by Jane Askey is on display at Hybrid Gallery, Honiton, until June 1, 2019. Picture: Jane AskeyWork by Jane Askey is on display at Hybrid Gallery, Honiton, until June 1, 2019. Picture: Jane Askey

She teaches university students in Bristol at UWE alongside creating work for exhibition.

The exhibition runs until Saturday, June 1, at Hybrid Gallery, 51 High Street, Honiton.

Also on display at the gallery is new work by Jon Doran.

In his first solo at Hybrid Gallery, Jon exhibits work in the still life and landscape genres.

These subjects of flowers and trees he visits afresh through a digitally influenced, fragmented lens.

He has a process of rendering and then obscuring, working, and then reworking, until a charged point of in-betweenness is found.

In this way he encourages the eye to believe in the play of light on form to see a subject and then to break it down and simply see the brushstrokes of paint.

Jon graduated from Falmouth in 2014 and retains a studio there and has exhibited in Devon, Cornwall, London and Kent.

Most Read

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Plan submitted for 930-home development as part of Cranbrook expansion

Bluehayes, circled in blue, one of the four sites earmarked for major developments. Picture: Google Maps

Axminster festive lunch team praised

Christmas Day lunch at Axminster Guildhall. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Why should you vote in the European elections?

Readers had their say on a controversial online peititon to revoke Article 50 Picture; Press Association

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Plan submitted for 930-home development as part of Cranbrook expansion

Bluehayes, circled in blue, one of the four sites earmarked for major developments. Picture: Google Maps

Axminster festive lunch team praised

Christmas Day lunch at Axminster Guildhall. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Why should you vote in the European elections?

Readers had their say on a controversial online peititon to revoke Article 50 Picture; Press Association

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Cash-strapped food bank needs thousands of pounds by year’s end - or families could go hungry at Christmas

This is an example of the food that goes into a weekly package from an East Devon food bank.

Honiton RC members out in force for the Clyst Hydon Huff

Running at sunset

Lyme Regis Rover Cup has its youngest winner to date in Zac Mudford

A generic picture

Tuesday Mixed fun better-ball success for Oxenham and Ward

Golf club and ball

Cranbrook runners take part in the 2019 Run Exe Relays

The Exeter College, Cranbrook, team that took part in the Run Exe relays. Picture DEBORAH PHILLIPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists