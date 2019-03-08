Advanced search

The Beehive celebrates its fifth anniversary

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 June 2019

The Beehive, in Honiton, marked its fifth anniversary on Saturday, June 15, Lighting the cake with volunteer Jeff Middleton. Picture: David Smythe

Five years of The Beehive celebrated in Honiton.

The Beehive, in Honiton, marked its fifth anniversary on Saturday, June 15, Chairman Barry Simmonds. Picture: Claire BrowneThe Beehive, in Honiton, marked its fifth anniversary on Saturday, June 15, Chairman Barry Simmonds. Picture: Claire Browne

The Beehive was positively buzzing with more than 300 people joining in the celebrations on Saturday, June 15, to mark five years since the venue opened.

The café was packed full of people enjoying live music and free refreshments.

People enjoyed Mark Tipping's live music photography exhibition in the gallery, featuring the many bands who have performed at The Beehive, and the auditorium was busy with community organisation stands, craft activities and a suggestions board for people to feedback their ideas for the next five years.

Groups who regularly use The Beehive gave back-to-back showcase performances that kept everyone entertained - Theatre Kidz, East Devon Dance Academy, Honiton Band and Honiton Community Theatre Company.

The Beehive, in Honiton, marked its fifth anniversary on Saturday, June 15. Honiton Memory Cafe and Nostalgic Cinema. Picture: Wendy Van der PlankThe Beehive, in Honiton, marked its fifth anniversary on Saturday, June 15. Honiton Memory Cafe and Nostalgic Cinema. Picture: Wendy Van der Plank

Jemma Browning, from The Beehive, said: "In the last five years, the award-winning venue has become a focal point for the community.

"It is used by more than 80 community organisations and special interest groups and also has a busy arts programme of cinema, theatre, music gigs and comedy.

"The venue is run by Honiton Community Complex, a charity with an amazing team of volunteers and staff who help to provide a welcoming, safe space for people who seek the company of others in a shared activity or event."

Later in the celebrations, before the cutting of a Beehive cake and dancing the night away to the Area 52 band, Barry Simmonds, chairman of Honiton Community Complex charity, paid tribute to Peter Blake, the Honiton Town Mayor who, in 1983, called for a new community centre for the people of Honiton.

The Beehive, in Honiton, marked its fifth anniversary on Saturday, June 15. Area 52 perfrom. Picture: Jemma BrowningThe Beehive, in Honiton, marked its fifth anniversary on Saturday, June 15. Area 52 perfrom. Picture: Jemma Browning

He thanked all those people who supported his vision and worked to bring the project to fruition along with the town council, volunteers, suppliers and supporters.

The Beehive, in Honiton, marked its fifth anniversary on Saturday, June 15. East Devon Dance performed. Picture: Wendy Van der PlankThe Beehive, in Honiton, marked its fifth anniversary on Saturday, June 15. East Devon Dance performed. Picture: Wendy Van der Plank

The Beehive, in Honiton, marked its fifth anniversary on Saturday, June 15. Community stands at the event. Honiton Band performs. Picture: Jemma BrowningThe Beehive, in Honiton, marked its fifth anniversary on Saturday, June 15. Community stands at the event. Honiton Band performs. Picture: Jemma Browning

The Beehive, in Honiton, marked its fifth anniversary on Saturday, June 15. Picture: Jemma BrowningThe Beehive, in Honiton, marked its fifth anniversary on Saturday, June 15. Picture: Jemma Browning

