Folk artist Fraser Anderson to perform in Axmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 June 2019

Fraser Anderson. Picture: Supplied by artist

Fraser Anderson. Picture: Supplied by artist

Supplied by artist

The singer-songwriter's music has been described as 'truly beautiful' by BBC Radio 2, and his live performances as 'deeply moving and uplifting'

A highly-acclaimed modern cinematic British folk artist, hailed by presenter Zoe Ball as 'an amazing singer-songwriter', is to perform in East Devon.

Fraser Anderson will enchant an audience in Axmouth Village Hall with powerful and haunting folk songs on Saturday, June 22 at 7pm.

Fraser has been praised by Rolling Stone Magazine as 'one to keep an eye on' and his music has been described as 'truly beautiful' by BBC Radio 2.

The evening will include support from Charlie Nicholls on guitar with vocals by Ian Hunt and the ticket price of £10 includes a mid evening snack - an Austrian Goulash soup (or vegetarian option) with garlic bread. Audience members should bring their own drinks.

Fraser is due to release his fifth album later this year and his live performances have been described as 'deeply moving and uplifting'. Demand for tickets is expected to be high - call Ian Hunt on 07976 513 007 for information.

