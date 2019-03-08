Advanced search

Freeplay: a capella concert in St Michael's Church in Shute

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 June 2019

Freeplay singers Dylan and Suba performing at Shute on June 9. Picture: www.freeplayduo.com

Freeplay singers Dylan and Suba performing at Shute on June 9. Picture: www.freeplayduo.com

Internationally renowned a cappella duo to perform in Shute.

St Michael's Church Shute will be hosting a concert by the vocal ensemble Freeplay in June.

The Freeplay duo, Dylan and Suba, are internationally renowned within the a cappella community and have received some of its highest awards.

A spokesman for the event said: "They are in high demand internationally, and we are very lucky to have been able to book them through Villages in Action before their forthcoming European tour.

"They will present a full concert using nothing but their voices in a combination of intricate and acrobatic two-voice arrangements, and live-multitracked arrangements using a loop-station.

"Multiple styles and vocal techniques combine to create an uncommonly varied programme, including classical, jazz, contemporary, folk, world and original music."

The concert is due to take place on Sunday, June 9, at 7.30pm and tickets can be booked by calling 01404 831675 or else from the Archway Bookshop, in Axminster.

Profits from the concert will go towards the restoration of the church windows and fabric.

