Garden Party at THG launches new exhibition in Honiton

Youngsters took part in the activities at the garden party at the THG. Picture: THG Simon Tutty

Paper Play exhibition at the THG features work from artist-led workshops.

Thelma Hulbert Gallery's (THG) recent garden party marked the opening of its new interactive exhibition 'Paper Play'.

Local families enjoyed performances by artist Sophia Clist, live music from the Bride Valley Band and Stompin' Dave.

There were lots of art activities on offer including storytelling workshops by acclaimed boatbuilder Gail McGarva in her magical story boat moored in the THG garden.

East Devon District Council's chief executive, Mark Williams, who opened the garden party, said: "We are delighted to celebrate the opening of the Paper Play exhibition here at Thelma Hulbert's annual garden party, together with the In Honiton events week to celebrate East Devon District Council's move to Honiton.

"This fabulous occasion also marks the launch of THG's ambitious offsite project 'Tree to Sea', delivered in partnership with East Devon AONB.

"I hope you have all had the opportunity to hop aboard this magical boat which will be visiting coastal communities across Devon this summer.

"It is an exciting time here at THG as the gallery's vision and ambition grows and develops."

The 'Paper Play' exhibition is a celebration of paper and features work created by renowned artists Sophia Clist and Jessica Palmer.

The exhibition also presents work created by the local community in artist-led workshops with Honiton Memory Café, pupils from Honiton Community College and young people with mental health issues at Headlight East Devon.

The 'Paper Play lab' is open for everyone to get creative and produce their own artworks, with lots of free materials.

The exhibition continues until Saturday, June 22 and there are a wide range of coordinating workshops throughout June, ranging from dance to book binding, please visit thelmahulbert.com for more details.

The Paper Play Exhibition is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm. Free admission.