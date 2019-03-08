Children’s theatre group set to stage Hairgel Two - Karma Chameleon in Axmouth

Axmouth Children’s Theatre to present new show at the village hall.

Axmouth Children’s Theatre will be presenting its new musical offering ‘Hairgel Two - Karma Chameleon’, which has been written and directed by Malcolm Henty.

It was some 10 years ago when the company first performed the self-penned ‘Hairgel’, telling the story of a rock ‘n’ roll legend Mr Danny D Vee and his visit to do a show at the holiday camp in Seaton.

Now it’s the late 1970s and he’s back (or is he?).

Boasting a superb young cast aged between eight - 15 with lots of sing-along songs the show promises to be a whole heap of fun for everyone.

The show will be staged on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30, at 7.30pm, in Axmouth Village Hall.

Tickets are just £5 for adults, £2.50 for under-14s or a family ticket (two plus two) is £12.50.

Contact the box office on 01297 23847.

Friday is sold out (returns only) but there are a limited number of Saturday tickets available.