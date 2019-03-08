Carers support group hears about the work of Honiton Community Rehab team

Honiton Carers Support Group were treated to a talk by Nicola Perkins, from the Honiton Community Rehab team, at their meeting on Wednesday, May 22, at Hospiscare's, Kings House.

Having introduced herself, Nicola pointed out that since she last gave a talk at Kings House, there had been a lot of changes.

The Community Rehab team covers all patients registered with the Honiton and Ottery St Mary Surgeries and supports people with re-ablement needs.

The team consists of a physiotherapist, occupational therapist and a language therapist plus support workers and referral can be made either by self-referral, doctors, or the community nurses.

They also sign post patients to other services, such as The Independent Living Centre, at Newton Abbott.

People can be seen in their own homes and, if required, be shown examples of equipment available.

The team endeavour to make most people mobile.

When questioned if people need to buy their own equipment and who and how a decision is made, Nicola said the department work on a strength base approach but that it is a complicated and fluid system .

Prescriptions issued to buy equipment can be topped up by individuals to buy equipment more to their choice.

Complex health needs are dealt with by social services and are means tested.

She also explained, to some carers' surprise, that disability items are VAT exempt.

Mrs Cameron thanked Nicola for her interesting talk.

Honiton Carers Support Group meet twice monthly. The next meeting is on Wednesday, June 12, at the Methodist Church, when halff will be doing a cookery demonstration.

For more details contact Winnie Cameron on winniekjaer@btinternet.com or phone 07974 636926