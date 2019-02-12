Top international pianist comes to Seaton

Pianist Joanna MacGregor. Picture: Kate Mount Archant

International pianist Joanna MacGregor will be performing in Seaton on Thursday.

SeatonMusic are expecting an exciting mixture of classical and modern when top international pianist Joanna MacGregor comes to perform in The Gateway, writes Peter Dawson.

Described as one of the most innovative and wide-ranging musicians, she has performed in more than 80 countries world-wide with classical musicians, jazz, folk musicians and modern technology.

She has performed with London and Sydney Symphony Orchestras, Chicago, Melbourne and Oslo Philharmonic Orchestras, the Berlin Symphony and Salzburg Camerata, amongst many others.

Those attending her piano recital on Thursday, February 21, will be able to hear music by Beethoven (Variations in C minor and the Appassionata sonata) and Chopin (Mazurkas op 30 and 59).

Joanna will also be performing works by Argentinian composer Alberto Ginastera, Tatar-Russian Sofia Gubaidulina and Turkish pianist Fazil Say.

The concert starts at 7.30pm, at The Gateway, Fore Street, Seaton.

Tickets (£15) are available from The Gateway and on the door and the concert is free for under-19s and students.