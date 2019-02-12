Advanced search

Top international pianist comes to Seaton

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 February 2019

Pianist Joanna MacGregor. Picture: Kate Mount

Pianist Joanna MacGregor. Picture: Kate Mount

Archant

International pianist Joanna MacGregor will be performing in Seaton on Thursday.

SeatonMusic are expecting an exciting mixture of classical and modern when top international pianist Joanna MacGregor comes to perform in The Gateway, writes Peter Dawson.

Described as one of the most innovative and wide-ranging musicians, she has performed in more than 80 countries world-wide with classical musicians, jazz, folk musicians and modern technology.

She has performed with London and Sydney Symphony Orchestras, Chicago, Melbourne and Oslo Philharmonic Orchestras, the Berlin Symphony and Salzburg Camerata, amongst many others.

Those attending her piano recital on Thursday, February 21, will be able to hear music by Beethoven (Variations in C minor and the Appassionata sonata) and Chopin (Mazurkas op 30 and 59).

Joanna will also be performing works by Argentinian composer Alberto Ginastera, Tatar-Russian Sofia Gubaidulina and Turkish pianist Fazil Say.

The concert starts at 7.30pm, at The Gateway, Fore Street, Seaton.

Tickets (£15) are available from The Gateway and on the door and the concert is free for under-19s and students.

Most Read

Honiton boy, 14, goes missing

Police are looking for missing Toby Gleeb. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Armed police called to Lyme Regis

Dorset police officer

Triple murder investigation launched after three bodies found in Exeter

Picture: Mark Atherton

Bike and car involved in Honiton road collision

Picture: Mark Atherton

Road traffic collision on Honiton bypass

Honiton bypass. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield Beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Car on side in a field after crash

Car off the road in a field near Thorpe Market. Pictures: David Bale

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Elderly couple fought off armed robber with carving knife after home intrusion

Beach Road, Snettisham, where the armed robbery took place. Picture: Conor Matchett

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton’s Yvonne Williams books place in national championships area 18 finals

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Garner to lead Kilmington CC into unchartered waters

Picture: Thinkstock

Honiton Sittle League latest - Scruffs hold four point lead

skittles generic picture

Much-changed Millwey Rise serve up superb all-round shift against high-flying Elmore

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9861. Picture: Terry Ife

Chard Wing Commanders complete season’s ‘double’ over Minehead Barbarians

Chard 2nd XB Front row (left to right): Tim Gibbs, Gavin Watts, Luke Aplin (Manager) Martin Drayton, Nick Mouland, Ben Robinson, Joel Nicholls, Connor Moon, Ben Lock, Ieuan Watkins. Back row (left to right): Nick Lester, Jim Grossey, Tom Monaghan, Tom Evans, Zak Stabbins, Joel Ingarfield, Tristan Smith, Joshua Strickland, Dave Tucker, Ben Partridge. Picture CHARD RFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists