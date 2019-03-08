Sidmouth Summer Play Festival: JB Priestley's Dangerous Corner

JB Priestley's ground-breaking drama Dangerous Corner is the fourth of Sidmouth's Summer Play Festival, running from Thursday July 11 - Wednesday 17.

Freda and Robert Caplan host a dinner party for their friends at their stylish country retreat. Young, beautiful and successful, they have the world at their feet - but an ill-considered remark sparks off a relentless series of revelations, and the group's perfect lives begin to crumble.

Director Stuart Burrows said: "When I read Dangerous Corner for the first time I immediately thought it would be a great play for the play festival, and that I would love to direct it. I think it's a great challenge for the actors too, as they are all on stage for practically the whole evening, and are taken on a very emotional journey as the secrets their characters are hiding are gradually revealed. It's a wonderfully clever play."

The cast will reunite Chris Casey, Sally Lofthouse and Charlotte Haines from last year's hit production of Gaslight by Patrick Hamilton. They will be joined by Sidmouth newcomer Sabi Perez who has recently graduated from RADA and can currently be seen in the new Kenneth Branagh film All Is True starring Branagh himself with Judi Dench and Ian McKellen.

Tickets are available from the theatre online or from the box office on 01395 514 413.