Advanced search

Sidmouth Summer Play Festival: JB Priestley's Dangerous Corner

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 July 2019

Chris Casey. Picture: Claire Grogan Photography

Chris Casey. Picture: Claire Grogan Photography

Claire Grogan Photography

JB Priestley's ground-breaking drama Dangerous Corner is the fourth of Sidmouth's Summer Play Festival, running from Thursday July 11 - Wednesday 17.

Sally Lofthouse. Picture: Supplied by Sally LofthouseSally Lofthouse. Picture: Supplied by Sally Lofthouse

Freda and Robert Caplan host a dinner party for their friends at their stylish country retreat. Young, beautiful and successful, they have the world at their feet - but an ill-considered remark sparks off a relentless series of revelations, and the group's perfect lives begin to crumble.

Director Stuart Burrows said: "When I read Dangerous Corner for the first time I immediately thought it would be a great play for the play festival, and that I would love to direct it. I think it's a great challenge for the actors too, as they are all on stage for practically the whole evening, and are taken on a very emotional journey as the secrets their characters are hiding are gradually revealed. It's a wonderfully clever play."

The cast will reunite Chris Casey, Sally Lofthouse and Charlotte Haines from last year's hit production of Gaslight by Patrick Hamilton. They will be joined by Sidmouth newcomer Sabi Perez who has recently graduated from RADA and can currently be seen in the new Kenneth Branagh film All Is True starring Branagh himself with Judi Dench and Ian McKellen.

Tickets are available from the theatre online or from the box office on 01395 514 413.

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton

Travellers move into privately-owned Honiton field following standoff with bailiffs and police

New government figures show there are less traveller caravans in East Devon this year than there were last year. Picture: PA.

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton

Travellers move into privately-owned Honiton field following standoff with bailiffs and police

New government figures show there are less traveller caravans in East Devon this year than there were last year. Picture: PA.

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster bowlers enjoy run of success

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Beer Albion meeting Axminster Town to mark their Centenary Year

Beer Albion Football Club 1919-20; (Back row, left to right) Arthur Westlake, Alan White, Arthur Collier, Peter White (Capt), Harry Miles, WR David; (Middle row) Tommy Driver, Rob Rowe, Laurie White, Charlie Perkins, Jack Perkins (Front row) Jack Northcott, Norman Satterley and Will Collier. Picture: RICHARD HONNOR

Honiton Running Club quartet complete the Ham to Lyme Ultra Marathon

AVR members Julia Mallon, Angela Kerr and Sarah Herfetafter their run on the Liverty Trail from Ham Hill to Lyme Regis. Picture AVR

Travellers move into privately-owned Honiton field following standoff with bailiffs and police

New government figures show there are less traveller caravans in East Devon this year than there were last year. Picture: PA.

Harry Tincknell second in Canada one week on from taking Mazda Team Joest’s historic first victory.

Harry Tincknell and his team celebrate their latest success in Canada. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists