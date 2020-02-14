Strut over to see Kinky Boots on the big screen at The Beehive for Valentine's Day

Kinky Boots at the Beehive, Honiton. Picture: Matt Crockett Archant

One of London's most uplifting musicals will light up the big screen at The Beehive today (Friday, February 14) making it a perfect treat for Valentine's.

The big West End hit, Kinky Boots the Musical, will be performed live on stage at the Adelphi Theatre in the heart of London, and transmitted directly to the large screen in Honiton.

Kinky Boots features a score by Grammy and Tony award winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and is based on the book written by legendary Broadway playwright Harvey Fierstein.

Inspired by true events, this feel-good musical transports audiences from the factory floors of Northampton to the catwalks of Milan.

A whirlwind of stunning costumes, a hilarious book and a powerful message of friendship and acceptance, will leave musical comedy fans in high spirits.

So, strap on your heels this Friday at 7.30pm and head to The Beehive to take in one of the West End's most exciting shows. For tickets call the Box Office on 01404 384050.