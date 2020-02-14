Advanced search

Strut over to see Kinky Boots on the big screen at The Beehive for Valentine's Day

PUBLISHED: 10:10 14 February 2020

Kinky Boots at the Beehive, Honiton. Picture: Matt Crockett

Kinky Boots at the Beehive, Honiton. Picture: Matt Crockett

Archant

One of London's most uplifting musicals will light up the big screen at The Beehive this evening.

Kinky Boots at the Beehive, Honiton. Picture: Matt CrockettKinky Boots at the Beehive, Honiton. Picture: Matt Crockett

One of London's most uplifting musicals will light up the big screen at The Beehive today (Friday, February 14) making it a perfect treat for Valentine's.

The big West End hit, Kinky Boots the Musical, will be performed live on stage at the Adelphi Theatre in the heart of London, and transmitted directly to the large screen in Honiton.

Kinky Boots features a score by Grammy and Tony award winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and is based on the book written by legendary Broadway playwright Harvey Fierstein.

Inspired by true events, this feel-good musical transports audiences from the factory floors of Northampton to the catwalks of Milan.

Kinky Boots at the Beehive, Honiton. Picture: Matt CrockettKinky Boots at the Beehive, Honiton. Picture: Matt Crockett

A whirlwind of stunning costumes, a hilarious book and a powerful message of friendship and acceptance, will leave musical comedy fans in high spirits.

So, strap on your heels this Friday at 7.30pm and head to The Beehive to take in one of the West End's most exciting shows. For tickets call the Box Office on 01404 384050.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Town clerk walks out of explosive town council meeting after fiery row – in which he is accused of ‘sneaking’ an item on to agenda

A row erupted at Honiton Town Council's meeting, held at The Beehive. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Cranbrook could be getting a Morrison’s superstore after talks held to enhance long-awaited town centre

Cranbrook town centre site on Court Royal. Ref mhc 30 19TI 8770. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton lodge park with £1.8million asking price snapped up by holiday operator

Lakeview Manor. Picture: Alex Walton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Town clerk walks out of explosive town council meeting after fiery row – in which he is accused of ‘sneaking’ an item on to agenda

A row erupted at Honiton Town Council's meeting, held at The Beehive. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Cranbrook could be getting a Morrison’s superstore after talks held to enhance long-awaited town centre

Cranbrook town centre site on Court Royal. Ref mhc 30 19TI 8770. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton lodge park with £1.8million asking price snapped up by holiday operator

Lakeview Manor. Picture: Alex Walton

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axe Cliff ladies Winter League joy for Anne Jarvis and Jo Hopgood

Golf club and ball

Sea rescue of Axe Valley teenagers to feature on TV

Lyme lifeboat crew members who took part in the rescue (L/R) Tim Edwards, Andy Butterfield, Nikky Williams and Murray Saunders. Picture Richard Horobin

Strut over to see Kinky Boots on the big screen at The Beehive for Valentine’s Day

Kinky Boots at the Beehive, Honiton. Picture: Matt Crockett

Will ‘Storm Dennis’ be the menace that disrupts Town plans for another special promotion?

Exmouth Town's Southern Road pitch the morning after the night before when Town defeated Cribbs 5-0. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Ottery St Mary manager talks about the 3-3 draw with Kingsteignton

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7503. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24