Live music photographer Mark Tipping to display work at The Beehive

PUBLISHED: 18:00 04 June 2019

The Mark Tipping's photographs will be on display at The Honiton Beehive. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 2243-34-14AW

The Mark Tipping's photographs will be on display at The Honiton Beehive. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 2243-34-14AW

Archant

Mark Tipping will be exhibiting his live music pictures in Honiton.

Mark Tipping. Picture; Mark TippingMark Tipping. Picture; Mark Tipping

An exhibition of work by photographer Mark Tipping will be held at The Beehive from this Thursday.

The display includes photos of local artists that have played The Beehive, as well as some rather bigger stars that have been pictures at the O2,Wembley and other much larger venues.

In his biography for the exhibition, Mark said: "Live music photography is not for the faint hearted, trust me. For a start you're often not popular with the audience, and sometimes even the artist resents you being there too. And yet when the night is over, and the memories fade, it's you they look to for those images to remind themselves of how great that show was."

"It all started for me about three years ago when I approached the Beehive Honiton about shooting a live band. They've always been good to me, and providing you play by the rules, no one gets upset.

"Those early gigs were easy in hindsight and I've always found independent artists and small venues the most rewarding.

"I've worked with many big artists since those early days: Simple Minds, A-Ha, Tears for Fears, The Pretenders, Jools Holland, Tom Odell, Alison Moyet to name but a few.

"I'd like to thank the staff at The Beehive Honiton for inviting me to exhibit my work. It all started here for me, and having travelled the country it's always nice to return to my roots."

The exhibition runs from Thursday, June 6 to Saturday, June 22.

Feniton man suffers life threatening burns

