Lyme Regis Fossil Festival returns!

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 April 2019

A diplodocus. Picture: Lyme Regis Fossil Festival

A diplodocus. Picture: Lyme Regis Fossil Festival

Archant

The Lyme Regis Fossil Festival returns in early May

An enthusiastic youngster. Picture: Lyme Regis Fossil FestivalAn enthusiastic youngster. Picture: Lyme Regis Fossil Festival

Have you ever held a 200-million-year-old fossil in your hands?

Have you ever dreamt of becoming a polar explorer?

Can you design your very own prehistoric creepy crawly?

All these questions and more will be answered in a weekend of science, discovery and fun at this year's Lyme Regis Fossil Festival held from Friday, May 3 to Saturday, May 5.

LRFF logoLRFF logo

The festival will once again host some fascinating exhibitions throughout the town centre including the wonderful Natural History Museum, the British Antarctic Society, the Palaeontological Society and lots of local scientific organisations, as well as some thought-provoking and entertaining talks and lectures in the Marine Theatre.

On the Saturday night, B Sharp and students from The Woodroffe School and Mrs Ethelston's C of E Primary Academy will be entertaining visitors at the Marine Theatre in a journey through sound, light and music in a concert called Evolution Rocks!

There will be plenty of opportunities to follow in the footsteps of local hero Mary Anning by discovering your very own fossils when you join one of the many guided fossil hunting walks over the weekend.

There will also be stalls selling a variety of fossils, jewellery and dinosaur gifts.

The whole weekend kicks off with a dazzling lantern display along the seafront, which will truly be a sight to behold.

You can join the Lyme Regis Fossil Festival for an adventure 200 million years in the making!

Full programme details can be found at www.fossilfestival.co.uk

