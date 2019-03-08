Advanced search

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels are coming to Axminster

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 May 2019

Axminster Musical Theatre in rehearsal for Magic of the Musicals, which will be on stage on Friday, May 31 and Saturdsy, June1, 2019. Picture: Rose Harvey

Axminster Musical Theatre will be staging Magic of the Musicals this week, ahead of holding auditions for its show in November.

The company's Magic of the Musicals concert, which is being staged at the Guildhall, Axminster, on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1, at 7 30pm, is being directed by Jasmine Hussey and with musical direction by Joseph Binmore.

Both are younger members of the society and it's the first time they have worked together to put on a musical evening with songs from Broadway and the West End.

Tickets can be bought from The Archway Bookshop 01297 33595 or axmt.co.uk/book-online

Within a couple of days of this production finishing, the start of another one will take off!

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is the November show for Axminster Musical Theatre and to kick it off, the group is holding an introduction evening for people to go along to hear all about this sexy and irreverent farce featuring two conmen, a beautiful woman and the elite of the French Riviera.

The evening begins at 7.30pm, in the Churchill Rooms, at Axminster Guildhall and there will be refreshments!

This will be followed by a sing-through evening on Monday, June 10, and open auditions on Monday, June 17.

The show is due to be staged from Wednesday, November 20 to Saturday, November 23.

For more information, email jasminehussey28@gmail.com or call 07896 158928.

