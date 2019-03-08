Lyme Regis Celebrates the Marine Theatre 125th Anniversary

The Marine Theatre, in Lyme Regis, is celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2019. Picture: John Puckey Archant

A cultural centre in Lyme Regis will be celebrating 125 years of serving the community this year.

In 1894 the Marine Theatre was born on the water's edge in beautiful Lyme Regis and this year is seeing a whole array of events and fundraising for the beloved seaside arts venue, that has been at the centre of the town's cultural and social life for 125 years.

In July, Sir Ian McKellen appears in a fundraiser for a youth theatre and to refurbish the dressing rooms and this month, the arts venue is staging the Lyme Regis Revue, on Thursday, June 20, in which cultural groups from the community are joining in for a variety show like no other.

Patron Andrew Rattenbury, a screenwriter for many of television's greatest hits such as EastEnders and Doc Martin, is writing a play which will be staged from December 4 to 7. It focuses on the Marine Theatre as at the heart of the community.

Deep Purple rock star Ian Gillan, who is a patron, celebrated the anniversary by funding a new website.

On Sunday, June 16, there is a free community screening of the 1949 classic film All Over The Town - hich was filmed in Lyme Regis and features the Marine Theatre several times.

Supporters are being asked to adopt one of the years from the Marine's history, and celebrate a special party.