Advanced search

Lyme Regis Celebrates the Marine Theatre 125th Anniversary

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 June 2019

The Marine Theatre, in Lyme Regis, is celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2019. Picture: John Puckey

The Marine Theatre, in Lyme Regis, is celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2019. Picture: John Puckey

Archant

A cultural centre in Lyme Regis will be celebrating 125 years of serving the community this year.

In 1894 the Marine Theatre was born on the water's edge in beautiful Lyme Regis and this year is seeing a whole array of events and fundraising for the beloved seaside arts venue, that has been at the centre of the town's cultural and social life for 125 years.

In July, Sir Ian McKellen appears in a fundraiser for a youth theatre and to refurbish the dressing rooms and this month, the arts venue is staging the Lyme Regis Revue, on Thursday, June 20, in which cultural groups from the community are joining in for a variety show like no other.

Patron Andrew Rattenbury, a screenwriter for many of television's greatest hits such as EastEnders and Doc Martin, is writing a play which will be staged from December 4 to 7. It focuses on the Marine Theatre as at the heart of the community.

Deep Purple rock star Ian Gillan, who is a patron, celebrated the anniversary by funding a new website.

On Sunday, June 16, there is a free community screening of the 1949 classic film All Over The Town - hich was filmed in Lyme Regis and features the Marine Theatre several times.

Supporters are being asked to adopt one of the years from the Marine's history, and celebrate a special party.

Most Read

Towns unite to fight for better healthcare provision

Axminster Hospital. Picture Chris Carson

Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

Dragons fired up by community schemes

Honiton Dragon's Den winners. Picture EDDC

Axe Cliff Golf Club mourns the loss of two club stalwarts

Axe Cliff Golf Club

Bags of help for coastal community projects

Seaton Wetlands discovery centre. Picture: EDDC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Towns unite to fight for better healthcare provision

Axminster Hospital. Picture Chris Carson

Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

Dragons fired up by community schemes

Honiton Dragon's Den winners. Picture EDDC

Axe Cliff Golf Club mourns the loss of two club stalwarts

Axe Cliff Golf Club

Bags of help for coastal community projects

Seaton Wetlands discovery centre. Picture: EDDC

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Upottery announce pre-season start date for both senior teams

Upottery Manager Dan Prettejohn. Ref mhsp 09 19TI 1000973. Picture: Terry Ife

Sentencing of Seaton arsonist delayed

Firefighters at the Seaton flats fire started by Connor Hallett. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster appoint new reserve team manager

The new Axminster Town Reserve Team Manager Neil Holt. Picture: Axminster Town FC

Seaton bowlers have another busy week

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.

Holmes brothers solve Thorverton riddle

Seaton 2nds celebrate a Bradninch wicket
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists