Motown music: Axminster Musical Theatre invite you to dance the night away

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 March 2019

Axminster Musical Theatre staged Made in Dagenham in November 2018. Picture: Andrew Coley

Chance to dance to the sound of Motown in Axminster.

Axminster Musical Theatre have lined up a night of dancing to the sound of Motown.

The group is encouraging those going along to dress up in the outfits of the era, when they attend the event at the Guildhall, in Axminster.

A spokesman for the group said: “If you’re finding March a little dreary, come along to Axminster Guildhall on Saturday, March 23, at 7.30pm, and dance the night away to Motown music.

“Dress to impress if you want.”

The event is a fundraiser for the group as it prepares for its next big production, which is due to be staged towards the end of the year.

In November, last year, the group performed the highly acclaimed Made in Dagenham.

Prior to that, the society will be staging its Magic of the Musicals, which will be staged on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1.

To buy tickets, at a cost of £8, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk or call Archway Bookshop on 01297 33595.

