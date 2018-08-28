‘Unmissable’ singer David Ford announces Lyme Regis concert

Multi-instrumentalist and master of the loop pedal David Ford will be appearing in Lyme Regis in February.

The award-winning songwriter David Ford is appearing in Lyme Regis in February.

With four critically-acclaimed studio albums and a live show described by the British music press as ‘unmissable’, David Ford is essential listening.

His songs combine Americana, English melodicism, and a touch of rock ‘n’ roll – tied together with finely-crafted lyrics.

Ford’s emotive stories of social commentary, politics and love recall Tom Waits, Neil Young and Randy Newman.

As a multi-instrumentalist and master of the loop pedal, Ford’s live performances regularly sell-out venues on both sides of the Atlantic.

As well as playing headline shows to his loyal fan base, he has toured with and supported artists such as Elvis Costello, Ray LaMontagne, Richard Ashcroft, and Suzanne Vega.

Hailing from the South Coast of England, Ford has been lauded by press throughout his 15-year solo career.

His debut album, I Sincerely Apologise For All The Trouble I’ve Caused, was included in both The Times and Word Magazine’s top ten albums of the year and his fourth album, Charge, was described by press as his ‘best album to date’.

His records have achieved number one slots on iTunes and in February 2014, which saw him travelling to Paris to receive the French Grammy award for song of the year.

David Ford will be playing at the Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis, on Saturday, February 9, with the bar opening at 6.30pm.

Tickets cost £12 advance or £14.50 on the door.