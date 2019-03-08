Advanced search

Old and new films to be screened at The Beehive

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 April 2019

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8124. Picture: Terry Ife

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8124. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Film enthusiasts can see the classic film Easter Parade, in Honiton.

There's a very varied selection of films at The Beehive cinema this weekend beginning with the appropriately named classic 'Easter Parade' as a part of the Dementia Friendly season.

Easter Parade is a 1948 American musical film starring Judy Garland, Fred Astaire and Peter Lawford, featuring music by Irving Berlin, including some of Astaire and Garland's best-known songs, such as “Easter Parade”, “Steppin' Out with My Baby”, and “We're a Couple of Swells”.

The screening is open to everyone and especially suitable for those with Dementia and their carers, there is always tea and coffee with biscuits included and plenty of friendly chat in the café after the film which starts at 2pm, on Friday, April 26. All tickets are £3.80.

On the Friday evening, at 7.30pm, the Oscar and Golden Globe award winning 'Green Book'(12A) will be screened.

When Tony Lip (Mortensen), a bouncer from an Italian-American neighbourhood in the Bronx, is hired to drive Dr Don Shirley (Ali), a world-class black pianist, on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South, they must rely on 'The Green Book' to guide them to the few establishments that were then safe for African-Americans. Confronted with racism, danger, as well as unexpected humanity and humour, they are forced to set aside differences to survive and thrive on the journey of a lifetime.

Then on Saturday , April 27, at 7.30pm, there is a screening of the foreign language film 'Capernaum'(15) with English subtitles

Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Nadine Labaki's extraordinary film Capernaum ('Chaos') tells the story of Zain (Zain al Rafeea), a Lebanese boy who sues his parents for the 'crime' of giving him life. Capernaum follows Zain, a gutsy streetwise child as he flees his negligent parents, survives through his wits on the streets, takes care of Ethiopian refugee Rahil (Yordanos Shiferaw) and her baby son, Yonas (Boluwatife Treasure Bankole), being jailed for a crime, and finally, seeks justice in a courtroom.

Capernaum was made with a cast of non-professionals playing characters whose lives closely parallel their own.

Following her script, Labaki placed her performers in scenes and asked them to react spontaneously with their own words and gestures. When the non-actors' instincts diverged from the written script, Labaki adapted the screenplay to follow them.

While steeped in the quiet routines of ordinary people, Capernaum is a film with an expansive palette: without warning it can ignite with emotional intensity, surprise with unexpected tenderness, and inspire with flashes of poetic imagery.

Although it is set in the depths of a society's systematic inhumanity, Capernaum is ultimately a hopeful film that stirs the heart as deeply as it cries out for action.

Tickets for all of these films may be purchased online www.beehivehoniton.co.uk or at the box office or by telephone 01404384050.

Most Read

MP says tramway is on the right track

Jenny Nunn, chief executive Seaton Tramway, Neil Parish, MP, and Lee Taylor, engineering manager in front of Tram No. 14. Picture: Josh Crabtree.

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Honiton RFC set for Twickenham after Easter Saturday win at Portsmouth

Action from the Honiton RFC success at Tavistiock. Picture HONITON RFC

Police find ring during burglary investigation

The ring which has been recovered. Picture Devon and Cornwall Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

MP says tramway is on the right track

Jenny Nunn, chief executive Seaton Tramway, Neil Parish, MP, and Lee Taylor, engineering manager in front of Tram No. 14. Picture: Josh Crabtree.

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Honiton RFC set for Twickenham after Easter Saturday win at Portsmouth

Action from the Honiton RFC success at Tavistiock. Picture HONITON RFC

Police find ring during burglary investigation

The ring which has been recovered. Picture Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton at Twickenham – the Yorkshire-based opposition

The Honiton RFC 1st XV squad that has enjoyed such a fabulous 2018/18 campaign, one that will end on May 5 at Twickenham.(Back row, left to right) Davie Toss (president) Adam Thompson, Steve Trenchard, Matt Baily, Louie Lane, Nathan Hannay, Andy Easton, Will Goulden (Capt) and Alex Brooks. (Front row left to right); Will Tyers, Ben Small. Phil Cooke, Olie Cave, Robert Price, Jake Smith, Ros Watts, James Coutts-Tucker, Josh Rice. Picture DAVID TODD

Seaton Bowls Club begin new outdoor season

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Axe Cliff catering staff impress in Monthly Medal

Golf club and ball

AVRs amongst record turnout at Seaton Parkrun

Running

MP says tramway is on the right track

Jenny Nunn, chief executive Seaton Tramway, Neil Parish, MP, and Lee Taylor, engineering manager in front of Tram No. 14. Picture: Josh Crabtree.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists