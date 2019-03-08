Old and new films to be screened at The Beehive

Film enthusiasts can see the classic film Easter Parade, in Honiton.

There's a very varied selection of films at The Beehive cinema this weekend beginning with the appropriately named classic 'Easter Parade' as a part of the Dementia Friendly season.

Easter Parade is a 1948 American musical film starring Judy Garland, Fred Astaire and Peter Lawford, featuring music by Irving Berlin, including some of Astaire and Garland's best-known songs, such as “Easter Parade”, “Steppin' Out with My Baby”, and “We're a Couple of Swells”.

The screening is open to everyone and especially suitable for those with Dementia and their carers, there is always tea and coffee with biscuits included and plenty of friendly chat in the café after the film which starts at 2pm, on Friday, April 26. All tickets are £3.80.

On the Friday evening, at 7.30pm, the Oscar and Golden Globe award winning 'Green Book'(12A) will be screened.

When Tony Lip (Mortensen), a bouncer from an Italian-American neighbourhood in the Bronx, is hired to drive Dr Don Shirley (Ali), a world-class black pianist, on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South, they must rely on 'The Green Book' to guide them to the few establishments that were then safe for African-Americans. Confronted with racism, danger, as well as unexpected humanity and humour, they are forced to set aside differences to survive and thrive on the journey of a lifetime.

Then on Saturday , April 27, at 7.30pm, there is a screening of the foreign language film 'Capernaum'(15) with English subtitles

Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Nadine Labaki's extraordinary film Capernaum ('Chaos') tells the story of Zain (Zain al Rafeea), a Lebanese boy who sues his parents for the 'crime' of giving him life. Capernaum follows Zain, a gutsy streetwise child as he flees his negligent parents, survives through his wits on the streets, takes care of Ethiopian refugee Rahil (Yordanos Shiferaw) and her baby son, Yonas (Boluwatife Treasure Bankole), being jailed for a crime, and finally, seeks justice in a courtroom.

Capernaum was made with a cast of non-professionals playing characters whose lives closely parallel their own.

Following her script, Labaki placed her performers in scenes and asked them to react spontaneously with their own words and gestures. When the non-actors' instincts diverged from the written script, Labaki adapted the screenplay to follow them.

While steeped in the quiet routines of ordinary people, Capernaum is a film with an expansive palette: without warning it can ignite with emotional intensity, surprise with unexpected tenderness, and inspire with flashes of poetic imagery.

Although it is set in the depths of a society's systematic inhumanity, Capernaum is ultimately a hopeful film that stirs the heart as deeply as it cries out for action.

Tickets for all of these films may be purchased online www.beehivehoniton.co.uk or at the box office or by telephone 01404384050.