Open day at The Beehive to mark fifth anniversary in Honiton

The Beehive, Honiton. Picture: Wendy Van der Plank Archant

Fifth anniversary of The Beehive, Honiton, to be marked with an open day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Beehive in Honiton will be celebrating its fifth anniversary with an open day to showcase to the community what the venue has to offer.

The Beehive officially opened in April 2014 and since then has welcomed more than 59,000 people each year into the building.

It has attracted various different hirers, more than 80 community organisations and special interest groups who regularly use the venue as well as offering a very diverse range of events for the public.

The chairman of the board of trustees Barry Simmonds said that the open day on Saturday, June 15, is being staged 'as a thank-you for all who support us, whether it be attending classes, rehearsals, conferences and events, or as a class tutor'.

He added: "This is an opportunity for all involved to showcase their classes, organisations or charities, and for interested members of the community to visit and see what The Beehive has to offer. It will be an informative and very entertaining affair"

In the last five years, The Beehive has developed into a focal point for the community, with an amazing team of volunteers who help to provide a welcoming, safe space for people who seek the company of others in a shared activity or event. The centre unites people who make up the diverse nature of the local community to have fun, share experiences and support others.

All age groups are catered for, with Creation Station for toddlers and parents every Monday morning, the monthly Joined Up Thinking Project rehearsals with accomplished young strings players from throughout the South West, Honiton youth band and senior's rehearsals each Wednesday evening, Western Spirit Line dancing on Wednesdays, Honiton Community Theatre Company rehearse every Thursday evening and there are many dance classes throughout the week with East Devon Dance Academy.

Theatre Kidz have sessions every Saturday and there are monthly Dementia Friendly Cinema screenings and free open mic Folk and Acoustic sessions in the bar which welcome everyone. The Arts Society Honiton and University of the Third Age (U3A) having very interesting and informative lectures each month and are open to anyone as well as their members. Every Sunday, the Community Church gathers at The Beehive which is also the home of Honiton Town Council, which has its offices and meeting room upstairs.

There will be an opportunity to see showcases and receive information about these organisations and many others on the open day, Saturday, June 15, from 10am- 1pm.

There will be live music in the bar, a complimentary tea or coffee and cake, plus a special anniversary gift, subject to availability!

● Honiton Community Complex Charity, the team running The Beehive which includes more than 80 volunteers and staff, aims to create a vibrant and stimulating centre that engages, challenges, entertains, supports, educates and encompasses the whole community.

● The Beehive has been honoured with two prestigious awards; 'Best Venue' at The 373 Business Awards and a 'Community Centre of the Year' Award in the Devon Community Honours.