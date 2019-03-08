Outdoor theatre to be staged on Lyme Regis seafront

Much Ado About Nothing.

Outdoor theatre set to roll into Lyme Regis, with two productions lined up.

A Perfect World.

The seafront in Lyme Regis will be transformed into a scenic venue for two outdoor theatre performances this summer, with both being staged by the Marine Theatre.

Acclaimed theatre outfit Miracle is an award-winning touring theatre company, based in Cornwall with a reputation for producing, comical, highly entertaining and thought-provoking shows suitable for anyone and everyone.

In June they are bringing their new music-filled production ‘A Perfect World’ to Lyme Regis.

In it, a feisty young woman ventures into a Boy’s Own world of undiscovered jungles, treasure maps, campfires and penknives on an action-packed adventure.

Miracle Theatre.

And another outdoor production will take place when the world’s first cycling theatre company, The HandleBards ride into town.

The company pedals from venue to venue with all the set, props and costume necessary to perform environmentally sustainable Shakespeare across the globe.

Join their troupe in Lyme Regis for a comic production of Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ like none other.

In usual HandleBards style, expect riotous amounts of energy, a fair old whack of chaos, and a great deal of laughter.

Much Ado About Nothing.

Much Ado About Nothing takes place on Wednesday, May 29, while Miracle Theatre: A Perfect World is on Friday, June 14.

For ticket details, visit www.marinetheatre.com or call 01297 442138.