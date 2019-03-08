Advanced search

Outdoor theatre to be staged on Lyme Regis seafront

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 April 2019

Much Ado About Nothing. Picture: The Handlebards

Much Ado About Nothing. Picture: The Handlebards

Archant

Outdoor theatre set to roll into Lyme Regis, with two productions lined up.

A Perfect World. Picture: Miracle TheatreA Perfect World. Picture: Miracle Theatre

The seafront in Lyme Regis will be transformed into a scenic venue for two outdoor theatre performances this summer, with both being staged by the Marine Theatre.

Acclaimed theatre outfit Miracle is an award-winning touring theatre company, based in Cornwall with a reputation for producing, comical, highly entertaining and thought-provoking shows suitable for anyone and everyone.

In June they are bringing their new music-filled production ‘A Perfect World’ to Lyme Regis.

In it, a feisty young woman ventures into a Boy’s Own world of undiscovered jungles, treasure maps, campfires and penknives on an action-packed adventure.

Miracle Theatre. Picture: Marine TheatreMiracle Theatre. Picture: Marine Theatre

And another outdoor production will take place when the world’s first cycling theatre company, The HandleBards ride into town.

The company pedals from venue to venue with all the set, props and costume necessary to perform environmentally sustainable Shakespeare across the globe.

Join their troupe in Lyme Regis for a comic production of Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ like none other.

In usual HandleBards style, expect riotous amounts of energy, a fair old whack of chaos, and a great deal of laughter.

Much Ado Abot Nothing. Picture: Marine TheatreMuch Ado Abot Nothing. Picture: Marine Theatre

Much Ado About Nothing takes place on Wednesday, May 29, while Miracle Theatre: A Perfect World is on Friday, June 14.

For ticket details, visit www.marinetheatre.com or call 01297 442138.

Most Read

New details for 150-home development in Honiton revealed in fresh application

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Waffle house opens in Axminster

Axminster community waffle hoouse. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster young farmers’ serve up a tasty breakfast

Axmiinster Young Farmers' Club members ready to welcome diners to their Big Breakfast. Picture Ax YFC

Napoli debris found in beach clean

Beach clean volunteers at Beer. Picture KF

Auction raises thousands for cancer charity

Auctioneer Graham Barton in action, Picture A&LCS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New details for 150-home development in Honiton revealed in fresh application

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Waffle house opens in Axminster

Axminster community waffle hoouse. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster young farmers’ serve up a tasty breakfast

Axmiinster Young Farmers' Club members ready to welcome diners to their Big Breakfast. Picture Ax YFC

Napoli debris found in beach clean

Beach clean volunteers at Beer. Picture KF

Auction raises thousands for cancer charity

Auctioneer Graham Barton in action, Picture A&LCS

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Hutchings stars as Axminster Town bank point from midweek visit to Elmore

Axminster Town players Darren Hutching. Picture SARAH MCCABE

Waffle house opens in Axminster

Axminster community waffle hoouse. Picture Chris Carson

Axe Cliff Charity Stableford success for Brian Thompson

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

TRIP eyes £18,000 pot of charity cash to launch new befriending hubs in rural parishes

TRIP in Honiton. ehr 36-16TI 7219. Picture: Terry Ife

Upottery spot on as they book Seaton Challenge Cup semi-final berth

Goal!
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists