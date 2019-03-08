Tale of imaginary friends to be staged in Honiton

Margo and Mr Whatsit by PaddleBoat Theatre Company. Picture: Matt Austin Matt Austin



The Beehive is bringing an interactive make-believe tale to Honiton, to be performed by PaddleBoat Theatre Company.

Do you have an imaginary friend? A little piece of mischief only you can see?

Sophia’s imaginary friend is called Mr Whatsit. No matter where Sophia finds herself living, he’s always there with a new joke to tell and a new game to play.

But when Sophia moves into her new foster home, Mr Whatsit finds himself unimagined!

Now Sophia has a new imaginary friend – the glamorous, grown-up Margo.

Can Mr Whatsit’s childish playfulness keep him from being unimagined for good?

And with her imaginary friends competing against each other, will Sophia manage to find her forever home?

PaddleBoat Theatre Company present an interactive make-believe tale where the real and imaginary collide, and friends are never far away.

Margo & Mr Whatsit is the third show from the award-winning PaddleBoat Theatre Company. It was developed in creative collaboration with three schools in Devon, and combines innovative and surprising storytelling with audience interaction, object play and clowning.

It explores the themes of imagination, family, friendship and home, and tells the story of a young girl and her imaginary friends as she settles into her new foster home. Many of the schools the company works in identified that their looked-after children received little in the way of representation in stories and theatre, and so PaddleBoat Theatre saw an opportunity to tell an untold story.

The show is ideal for a family audience – it is recommended for four-plus, but often has younger children in the audience – and all of PaddleBoat’s performers are skilled in making their work accessible for young audiences, inviting them into the process of creating and sharing stories.

All the work is designed to reach family audiences wherever they are, be that in a theatre, a school, a library, or anywhere else that stories are shared.

The company performs in a range of spaces and for a range of audience capacities, be that a 400-seat mid-scale theatre, or a town library for 30 children.

Margo & Mr Whatsit will be performed at The Beehive, Honiton, on Thursday, April 11.

Call the box office on 01404 384050.