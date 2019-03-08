Painter and printmaker Anita Klein aim to delight art lovers in Beer

Anita Klein, Angel with Gift, Acrylic on Canvas, 67 x 67cm, £4000 Archant

Collection of art by painter and printmaker Anita Klein to be put on display at Marine House at Beer

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Painter and printmaker Anita Klein, is set to delight art lovers across the South West with a collection of new works in her solo show ‘Days Like These’ at Marine House at Beer.

Born in Sydney, Australia, Anita developed her international reputation from the UK after training at the Chelsea and Slade Schools of Art in London.

At a time when the art world was attempting to shock, Anita’s humorous, but sensitive compositions representing everyday living and intimate moments of family life became something audiences easily identify with.

Art critic Richard Noyce summed it up and said: “The simple and yet continually self-renewing patterns of daily life provide a rich source of subject material, a delight in the small details and fleeting moments of humour that enrich her life: they are, essentially, happy works of art that celebrate and applaud the ordinary.”

Anita often charts her family life, taking great care with the balance and structure of her paintings and prints.

She cites the techniques and painters of the early Italian renaissance such as Giotto as one of her main influences for the finest of her brush works, and this can be easily observed in her ongoing interpretation of the theme ‘everywoman’.

As a fellow and past president of the Royal Society of Painter Printmakers (PPRE), Anita’s work is held within a range of high-profiled private and public collections in Europe, the USA and Australia, including Arts Council England, The British Museum, The British Library, Ashmolean, and the V&A Museum in London.

She has exhibited across Britain, Europe, America, India and Australia, including at the ICA and the Royal Academy in London.

Now dividing her time between her studios in London and Italy, Anita mainly focuses on showing in London and at Marine House at Beer.

Having worked closely for 15 years with Marine House, and personally watched her record the unfolding years from her daughters’ childhoods to the arrival of her grandchildren, Marine House at Beer is delighted to be showcasing Anita’s newest collection of works.

The entire exhibition will be open daily from 10am – 5pm, and works will be available to view online.

Art Collectors are warmly welcomed to contact the gallery on 01297 625257 for a catalogue and an invite to the launch day on Saturday, March 30, from 11am, and runs until Friday, April 12.