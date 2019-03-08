Advanced search

Pianist Nina Savicevic to perform at Jean Price Memorial Concert

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 April 2019

Acclaimed young pianist Nina Savicevic. Picture: Courtesy of artist

A concert takes place every year in memory of Honiton harpist Jean Price, who died in 2016.

The next Jean Price Memorial Concert takes place at the Sidholme Music Room in Sidmouth, on Tuesday, May 7.

Jean, a professional harpist from Honiton who died in 2016, left a legacy to the East Devon Music Festival, which holds a concert every year in her memory.

The concert will be a free recital by the highly acclaimed young pianist, 18-year-old Nina Savicevic.

Nina has been playing since she was five years old, and will take up a scholarship place at the Royal Northern College of Music this autumn.

Her recital, part of the Sidholme Spring Music Festival, has the following programme;

Bach: Allemande, Courante, Sarabande, Air, Menuet, Gigue.

Beethoven: The Tempest

Mozart: Sonata in a Minor K310, second and third movements

Debussy: La Cathedrale Engloutie

Chopin: Nocturne in C Sharp Minor

Chopin: Ballade no 1 in G Minor, Opus 23.

The concert starts at 7.45pm and will end at 9pm. There is no admission fee, but there will be a retiring collection.

