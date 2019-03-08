Popular Scottish singer to perform in Lyme Regis

Lau at Abbeydale Picturehouse. Picture: www.ellylucas.co.uk Elly Lucas

Popular Scottish singer Kris Drever to perform in Lyme Regis

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kris Drever. Picture: Genevieve Stevenson Kris Drever. Picture: Genevieve Stevenson

Award-winning singer Kris Drever will be playing in Lyme Regis in May, as part of a national tour.

A Scottish folk singer songwriter Kris Drever has won multiple awards including seven BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, two shortlist nominations for Scottish Album of The Year (with his trio Lau) and much acclaim for his solo recordings and concerts including glowing reviews from The Herald, The Guardian, Mojo and Q Magazine.

His most recent (John Parish produced) album with Lau, Midnight and Closedown was released in February 2019 by Reveal Records to wild acclaim.

Kris started the new year with sold-out concert hall tours with both Lau and The Lost Words project.

In January Kris played a 1,500 capacity, sold out, St James’ Theatre Glasgow with full orchestra re-imagining key songs from his career to date including his pro-immigration anthem for our times ‘Ghosts’.

May 2019 is a chance to hear him up close and personal as he takes in many intimate listening rooms, performing solo across the UK before joining back up with Lau for summer festivals.

Drever’s voice and guitar form a part of the backbone of today’s contemporary roots and folk scene.

He is hugely admired as a solo artist, collaborator, as well as a phenomenal and prolific artist.

Kris has collaborated with Cream’s Jack Bruce, Bela Fleck, Tinariwen, Joan As Police Woman, Jerry Douglas, Danny Thompson, Tim O’Brien, Sarah Jarosz, Shawn Colvin, Phil Cunningham, Rosanne Cash, Roddy Woomble, Eddi Reader, Adem, Kate Rusby, Julie Fowlis, Karine Polwart, Seckou Keita and many more.

He is Kris Drever will be playing at the marine Theatre on Friday, May 10.

For ticket details, visit www.marinetheatre.com or call 01297 442138.