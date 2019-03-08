Advanced search

Rag N Bone Man’s favourite singer to perform in Lyme Regis

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 April 2019

Jo Harman. Picture: Alysse Gafkjen

Jo Harman. Picture: Alysse Gafkjen

Archant

Singer Jo Harman will be playing in Lyme Regis at the Marine Theatre as part of a major tour.

Widely regarded as one of Europe’s finest ever blues voices, Jo Harman has announced that she is playing in Lyme Regis at the Marine Theatre as part of a major tour.

She makes sincere and heartfelt music, The Mirror proclaimed her ‘UK’s finest female soul blues voice’ who, according to Classic Rock, writes ‘lip-biting beautiful songs’.

Rag ‘N Bone Man recently took to social media to proclaim her ‘one of this country’s finest talents’ and soul super star Michael McDonald is reported to have said: “Hearing her cover one of my songs was a spiritual experience.”

Jo recently released her second studio album ‘People We Album’ to great reviews.

The lead single ‘When We Were Young’ was play-listed on BBC Radio 2 and made many ‘best of’ lists for 2017.

This summer Jo sang on ‘Reach Out (I’ll Be There)’ with Motown legend Lamont Dozier from his ‘Re-imagination’ album, which also features Gregory Porter, Graham Nash, Todd Rundgren, and Rumer. A recent highlight was performing with Joan Baez at Amnesty International’s ‘Ambassador of Conscience’ awards.

Jo is supported by Lyme Regis’s own Joanna Cooke, whose successes include support sets for Paloma Faith, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and Martha Reeves & the Vandellas, and national BBC radio airplay.

The gig will be taking place on Thursday, May 9, with tickets costing £12.50 in advance or £15 on the door. For full details, visit www.marinetheatre.com

Comments have been disabled on this article.

