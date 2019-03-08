Advanced search

Regular coffee mornings return to St Paul's Church after kitchen refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 April 2019

Cutting the cake at St Paul's after the new kitchen was blessed. Picture: St Paul's Church

Cutting the cake at St Paul's after the new kitchen was blessed. Picture: St Paul's Church

St Paul’s Church in Honiton to host regular coffee mornings again to after kitchen refurbishment.

Activities at St Paul's Church look set to be enhanced with the refurbishment of the kitchen completed.

On Friday, April 12, at a gathering of about 30 church members and friends, the Reverend Sue Roberts thanked all those who had been involved in the refurbishment of the new kitchen, and then gave it her blessing.

She emphasised that the new kitchen would enhance the activities held within the church serving both its members and the wider community.

Several generous personal donations were received as well as grants from Norman Family Trust and the Battishorn Trust.

Church members and friends were also thanked for their many and varied fundraising activities held over the past 18 months, together raising enough money to cover the work.

A cake made by Val Foss and her granddaughter, Esther was cut by Esther and Julia Beaman.

After a break of six weeks, the regular coffee mornings will now continue on Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 10 to noon in the Narthex.

