Samswara sitar and tabla duo to perform in Axminster

Music from India to be performed in the Minster, in Axminster by Samaswara.

Fans of music from India will get the chance to will get the chance to hear two exponents when they perform in Axminster next month.

Samswara, which is made up of Ricky Romain on sitar and Jon Sterckx on tabla, will be playing in the Minster on Saturday, May 4.

The pair have been regularly performing Indian music together since 2001 and were voted Best Group in South West and South Wales in the MTM South Asian and Ethnic Minorities Awards 2014.

They also performed at the National Celebration of British Asian Live Arts in 2008.

Samswara are known for their on-stage rapport and spontaneous and playful musical dialogues through which they journey from slow, meditative melodies through to fast and highly detailed exciting rhythmical interplay.

Tickets, costing £12 or £10 concessions are available from Archway Bookshop, Church Street, Axminster or by calling 01297 33595

For more information, visit www.samswara.com