Award-winning young quartet set to perform in Seaton

The Castalian Quartet will be performing for SeatonMusic

Those attending the next concert being staged by SeatonMusic will get the chance to hear the music of Haydn, Britten and Schubert.

And performing the works will be The Castalian Quartet, which is made up of four young musicians.

The Castalian Quartet will be playing in Seaton on Thursday, March 21.

Formed in 2011, they have studied in this country and Europe and have performed in prestigious venues including New York’s Lincoln Center, the Wigmore Hall, Snape Maltings and the Konzerthaus in Vienna.

They are supported by The Young Artists Trust.

Sini Simonen and Daniel Roberts (violins), Charlotte Bonneton (viola) and Christopher Graves (cello) will play quartets by Haydn (D minor op 76 no 2), Britten (no 2 in C) and Schubert (no 13 in A minor ‘Rosamunde’).

The concert starts at 7.30pm.

The concert starts at 7.30pm.