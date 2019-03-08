Advanced search

Two theatre groups will present six plays over two nights in Axminster

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 July 2019

Axminster Drama Club and Ottery Community Theatre will be performing at the festival.

Axminster Drama Club and Ottery Community Theatre will be performing at the festival.

Archant

Two theatre groups will be performing six plays over two nights in Axminster.

Theatre-goers have the opportunity to see six plays in Axminster this month.

Axminster Drama Club (ADC) is hosting a one-act play festival over two nights at the Guildhall in the town, with three different plays being staged each night.

The club and its youth section (ADC Youth) will be performing four of the plays and Ottery Community Theatre (OCT) will be performing two.

The running order for the festival, will be ADC Youth presenting I Believe in Angels, ADC performing The Quiz and OCT staging Fairy Tale Ending on Friday, July 19,

These will be followed on Saturday, July 20, with ADC Youth's production of Big Bad and Little Red, ADC's staging of Dead Spot and OCT's performance of Clue Who?

Many of the plays have been written by East Devon playwrights.

Tickets are on sale at Archway Bookshop, in Church Street, Axminster, or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/axminster-drama-club

For those wanting to attend on both nights, there is a special offer of £10 per ticket, or £7.50 for just one night.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Travellers move into privately-owned Honiton field following standoff with bailiffs and police

New government figures show there are less traveller caravans in East Devon this year than there were last year. Picture: PA.

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Travellers move into privately-owned Honiton field following standoff with bailiffs and police

New government figures show there are less traveller caravans in East Devon this year than there were last year. Picture: PA.

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Town drawn away in the FA Vase

Chardstock A falter in Over-60’s Triples League

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

AVR trio complete ultra marathon from Ham to Lyme

AVR members Julia Mallon, Angela Kerr and Sarah Herfetafter their run on the Liverty Trail from Ham Hill to Lyme Regis. Picture AVR

Tipton mauled at Marldon

Tipton St John CC on their 2019 tour to Cornwall. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

$article.content.name

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists