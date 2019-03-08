Two theatre groups will present six plays over two nights in Axminster

Theatre-goers have the opportunity to see six plays in Axminster this month.

Axminster Drama Club (ADC) is hosting a one-act play festival over two nights at the Guildhall in the town, with three different plays being staged each night.

The club and its youth section (ADC Youth) will be performing four of the plays and Ottery Community Theatre (OCT) will be performing two.

The running order for the festival, will be ADC Youth presenting I Believe in Angels, ADC performing The Quiz and OCT staging Fairy Tale Ending on Friday, July 19,

These will be followed on Saturday, July 20, with ADC Youth's production of Big Bad and Little Red, ADC's staging of Dead Spot and OCT's performance of Clue Who?

Many of the plays have been written by East Devon playwrights.

Tickets are on sale at Archway Bookshop, in Church Street, Axminster, or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/axminster-drama-club

For those wanting to attend on both nights, there is a special offer of £10 per ticket, or £7.50 for just one night.