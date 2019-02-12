Advanced search

Solo shows lined up at The Beehive

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 February 2019

Phil Beer will be performing at The Beehive, Honiton. Picture: Kyle Baker.

Phil Beer will be performing at The Beehive, Honiton. Picture: Kyle Baker.

Archant

Steve Knightly and Phil Beer to perform in solo shows at The Beehive.

Steve Knightly.Steve Knightly.

Fans of Steve Knightly, who with Phil Beer makes up Show of Hands, have the chance to see Steve’s solo show in Honiton next week.

Steve is appearing with ‘Roadworks’ – a show which builds on the success of his sell-out 2018 solo tour ‘Songs and Stories’.

This is a stripped-back, one-man show that’s infused with wit, warmth and alchemy, beautifully illustrated by his trenchant songs of history, love and conscience.

Anyone who’s ever wondered what it’s like to be a touring musician will love this rare insight into life on the road.

The show is at The Beehive on Thursday, March 7, at 7.30pm and there are still a few tickets left.

A spokesman for The Beehive said: “Steve Knightley and Phil Beer, have been incredible advocates and supporters of The Beehive since their very first warm-up gig here prior to opening at The Albert Hall and now we are very fortunate in Honiton that they return to play here regularly.

“We are also delighted that Phil Beer will be returning with his wonderful band on Saturday, March 16, at 8pm.

“Over a long period of time, they have evolved into a ‘folk ’n’ roll’ band with country rock overtones. It is the perfect vehicle for Phil to return to the electric guitar and to have a good time with his mates.”

