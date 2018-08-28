Successful year for Tuckers Jazz Club, with 2019 programme of gigs announced

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 December 2018

Jazz pianist Craig Milverton at home with his restored Steinway grand. Craig is president of the Budleigh Salterton Jazz Festival. He appears at the event, accompanying world-renowned clarinettists Ken Peplowski and Julian Marc Stringle, on Easter Saturday. Photo: Paul Strange

Jazz fans can look forward to an exciting year of music with Tuckers Jazz Club, in Dalwood

Tuckers Jazz Club has had a successful 2018, according to organisers, with good audience numbers over the year.

And with the success, which has put the project on a firm financial footing, the programme of gigs for the next 12 months has been announced.

It includes the likes of La Vie Rose, the May Roberts Quintet and, of course, Dalwood Music Day.

Speaking for the club, Tina Mackenney said: “Thank you for the tremendous support and enthusiasm you have shown for the Tuckers Jazz Club during 2018 and for the many encouraging emails I have received.

“You’ll be pleased to know that our audience numbers have averaged 70 over the year, so financially we are in a good position to invite more exciting musicians to come and entertain us.

There is a superb programme for 2019.

“In particular, please make a special note in your diary of the Dalwood Music Day on Saturday, July 6, and have a look at the Dalwood Music website for information.”

The programme is as follows:

Saturday, January 26 – Louise Parker Quartet;

Saturday, February 23 – La Vie en Rose, Gipsy Jazz;

Saturday, March 23 – Alan Barnes, Julian Marc Stringle and the Craig Milverton Quartet;

Tuesday, April 16 – Amy Roberts Quintet;

Saturday, May 18 – Jeremy Huggett’s Band of Gold;

Saturday, June 8 – Dave Newton and Craig Milverton – two pianos!;

Saturday, July 6 – Dalwood Music Day, featuring Annika Skoogh and Orpheus, Craig Milverton and Greg Abate, Gatsby Gang, Roger Marks’ Armada JB, The Three Counties’ Swing Band, La Vie en Rose, Craig’s Legacy Band, plus a range of other styles including folk, classical, country, pop, from choirs, groups and buskers.

August – to be announced;

September– John Shillito’s Riviera Ramblers;

Saturday, October 5 – Bruce Adams and the Martin Dale Quartet;

Saturday, November 2 – Tina May and the Craig Milverton Trio;

Organisers are hoping for another successful year and for more details of what is in store, visit www.dalwoodvillage.co.uk

