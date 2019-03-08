Summer concerts to take place in August at St Paul's Church in Honiton

St Pauls Church. Ref ehr 30 17TI 7999. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Summer series on concerts lined up for St Paul's Church in Honiton.

The ever-popular August concerts at St Paul's, Honiton, are just around the corner.

Taking place on Friday lunchtimes, visitors enjoy a tasty lunch, and follow it up with a short concert, featuring the renowned organ in the church, as well as other instruments.

Organisers said the acoustics at St Paul's lend themselves beautifully to these events, and they have proved a great success over the years.

The concerts will start on Friday, August 2, with Kevin Lane (organ) playing 'Classic Favourites', followed by Stephen Bell (organ) and Stuart Paul (trumpet)playing 'Mainly English' on Friday, August 9.

On Friday, August 16, Ian Heavisides (organ) will perform '1685 and all that' and much more.

The last two concerts in the series will be on Friday, August 23, and Friday, August 30, when Richard Lester (organ) will play 'Baroque and rolls' and Andrew Carter (organ), Lynn Carter (oboe) and Catherine Sweatman (soprano) will perform 'Song and Dance', respectively.

Lunches will be served from noon for £4.50, and concert tickets (bought on the day) are £5, with the performance starting at 1pm.