Tenor announced for performance of Haydn’s The Seasons by Axminster and District Choral Society

The Axminster and District Choral Society announces the name of the tenor to perform in its next concert.

The Axminster and District Choral Society has announced that the tenor arias in its forthcoming performance of Haydn’s The Seasons at the Minster Church, Axminster will be sung by James Atherton.

James has sung with many of the country’s finest orchestras, including the Philharmonia, the London Symphony Orchestra, the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

Over 20 years he has been a member of the choir of Winchester Cathedral and St George’s Chapel, Windsor, where he sang for the wedding of HRH Prince Charles to Camilla Parker-Bowles.

He has sung the challenging role of Gerontius in Elgar’s famous work several times, including in Braunschweig Cathedral in Germany, and has appeared as a soloist on television and radio in the UK, France, Germany, Spain and the USA.

He has made more than 20 CD recordings..

For James, who lives in Tewkesbury in the shadow of the Abbey, this will be a return visit to Axminster.

He previously sang with the choir in the Minster in a performance of the Messiah in 2013.

The concert will take place at the Minster Church, Axminster on Saturday, April 6 at 7.30pm

Tickets £12 and £15, from Archway Books, Church Street, Axminster, members of the choir or phone 01297 33595

For further information visit www.axminsterchoral.co.uk or phone 01404 881838