Advanced search

Tenor announced for performance of Haydn’s The Seasons by Axminster and District Choral Society

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 March 2019

Archant

The Axminster and District Choral Society announces the name of the tenor to perform in its next concert.

The Axminster and District Choral Society has announced that the tenor arias in its forthcoming performance of Haydn’s The Seasons at the Minster Church, Axminster will be sung by James Atherton.

James has sung with many of the country’s finest orchestras, including the Philharmonia, the London Symphony Orchestra, the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

Over 20 years he has been a member of the choir of Winchester Cathedral and St George’s Chapel, Windsor, where he sang for the wedding of HRH Prince Charles to Camilla Parker-Bowles.

He has sung the challenging role of Gerontius in Elgar’s famous work several times, including in Braunschweig Cathedral in Germany, and has appeared as a soloist on television and radio in the UK, France, Germany, Spain and the USA.

He has made more than 20 CD recordings..

For James, who lives in Tewkesbury in the shadow of the Abbey, this will be a return visit to Axminster.

He previously sang with the choir in the Minster in a performance of the Messiah in 2013.

The concert will take place at the Minster Church, Axminster on Saturday, April 6 at 7.30pm

Tickets £12 and £15, from Archway Books, Church Street, Axminster, members of the choir or phone 01297 33595

For further information visit www.axminsterchoral.co.uk or phone 01404 881838

Most Read

Pub fire at Windwhistle near Chard

Westcountry fire engine. Picture: Chris Carson

Freeview changes could cause TV disruption

Digital TV Aerial

Spider bite man died of natural causes

A false widow spider. Picture: David Winship - citizenside.com

RSPCA appeal after cat found with horrendous fur loss

Named Isla by her rescuers this cat is now being treated by the RSPCA. Picture RSPCA

Axminster can ‘bounce back’ from adversity says councillor

Trinity House department store in Axminster whose closure has been announced. Picture Chris Carson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pub fire at Windwhistle near Chard

Westcountry fire engine. Picture: Chris Carson

Freeview changes could cause TV disruption

Digital TV Aerial

Spider bite man died of natural causes

A false widow spider. Picture: David Winship - citizenside.com

RSPCA appeal after cat found with horrendous fur loss

Named Isla by her rescuers this cat is now being treated by the RSPCA. Picture RSPCA

Axminster can ‘bounce back’ from adversity says councillor

Trinity House department store in Axminster whose closure has been announced. Picture Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Help for families struggling to cope

Canonteign Falls. Picture: Denise Underwood

Vince and Bailey impress as Honioton U7s enjoy their latest action

Action from the Honiton U7s meeting with Taunton. Picture KIRSTY JONES

Sampson sparkles as Honiton 2nds make Exmouth Nomads work hard for victory

Honiton rugby action

Bid to save Axminster masterplan

The Axminster masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Honiton’s Tribute Cornwall & Devon title pursuit – the remaining three games for the three contenders

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9443. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists