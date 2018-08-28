Advanced search

Pictures: The Addams Family musical set for the Axminster stage

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 January 2019

The cast, in Axminster Drama Club's youth production of The Addams Family musical. Picture: Andrew Coley

The cast, in Axminster Drama Club's youth production of The Addams Family musical. Picture: Andrew Coley

Archant

Youth production of The Addams Family musical to be staged this week.

The Addams Family, played by Katie Richards, Elizabeth Carley, Matt Thomas, Jess Richards, Jasmine Row and Isobel Blandamer, in Axminster Drama Club's youth production of The Addams Family musical. Picture: Andrew ColeyThe Addams Family, played by Katie Richards, Elizabeth Carley, Matt Thomas, Jess Richards, Jasmine Row and Isobel Blandamer, in Axminster Drama Club's youth production of The Addams Family musical. Picture: Andrew Coley

The stage is set for Axminster Drama Club’s youth production of The Addams Family musical.

Members of the group spent last weekend finalising the set at The Guildhall, in Axminster.

The young cast, who make up ADC Youth, have been rehearsing over the last few months for the show.

The storyline revolves around Wednesday Addams, who is all grown up and has fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family, unbeknownst to the rest of her family, other than her father, Gomez.

The Beineke family, played by Isobel Simpson, Kat Hobbs and Chelsea White, in Axminster Drama Club's youth production of The Addams Family musical. Picture: Andrew ColeyThe Beineke family, played by Isobel Simpson, Kat Hobbs and Chelsea White, in Axminster Drama Club's youth production of The Addams Family musical. Picture: Andrew Coley

The show takes up the slot traditionally reserved for pantomime, but the group opted not to stage one this year.

The show is being staged  on Friday, January 25 and Saturday, January 26, at 7.30pm, with a matinee on Saturday, at 2.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £10 for all seats, are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk and at Archway Bookshop, in Church Street, Axminster.

The Ancerstors, in Axminster Drama Club's youth production of The Addams Family musical. Picture: Andrew ColeyThe Ancerstors, in Axminster Drama Club's youth production of The Addams Family musical. Picture: Andrew Coley

Lucas Beineke and Wednesday Addams, played by Kat Hobbs and Jess Richards, in Axminster Drama Club's youth production of The Addams Family musical. Picture: Andrew ColeyLucas Beineke and Wednesday Addams, played by Kat Hobbs and Jess Richards, in Axminster Drama Club's youth production of The Addams Family musical. Picture: Andrew Coley

Gomez and Morticia Addams, played by Matt Thomas and Katie Richards, in Axminster Drama Club's youth production of The Addams Family musical. Picture: Andrew ColeyGomez and Morticia Addams, played by Matt Thomas and Katie Richards, in Axminster Drama Club's youth production of The Addams Family musical. Picture: Andrew Coley

