Pictures: The Addams Family musical set for the Axminster stage
PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 January 2019
Archant
Youth production of The Addams Family musical to be staged this week.
The stage is set for Axminster Drama Club’s youth production of The Addams Family musical.
Members of the group spent last weekend finalising the set at The Guildhall, in Axminster.
The young cast, who make up ADC Youth, have been rehearsing over the last few months for the show.
The storyline revolves around Wednesday Addams, who is all grown up and has fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family, unbeknownst to the rest of her family, other than her father, Gomez.
The show takes up the slot traditionally reserved for pantomime, but the group opted not to stage one this year.
The show is being staged on Friday, January 25 and Saturday, January 26, at 7.30pm, with a matinee on Saturday, at 2.30pm.
Tickets, priced at £10 for all seats, are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk and at Archway Bookshop, in Church Street, Axminster.
