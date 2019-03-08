Advanced search

Acclaimed play to be screened at The Beehive in Honiton

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 July 2019

Simon Russell Beale, Ben Miles and Adam Godley in The Lehman Trilogy at the National Theatre. Picture: Mark Douet

Simon Russell Beale, Ben Miles and Adam Godley in The Lehman Trilogy at the National Theatre. Picture: Mark Douet

Photo by Mark Douet

Story of a banking family to be told in three parts in one play.

A story of the family and a company that changed the world - told in three parts on a single evening - will be shown at The Beehive, Honiton.

The Lehman Trilogy will be screened at The Beehive direct from London's Piccadilly Theatre on Thursday, July 25, from 7pm.

On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside, dreaming of a new life in the new world.

He is joined by his two brothers and an American epic begins.

One-hundred-and-sixty-three years later, the firm they establish - Lehman Brothers - spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, and triggers the largest financial crisis in history.

Academy Award-winner Sam Mendes directs Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles, who play the Lehman Brothers, their sons and grandsons.

Written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power this acclaimed play features stunning set design from Es Devlin.

Call the box office 01404 384050 or book via www.beehivehoniton.co.uk

