Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Pianoraks to play at Northleigh Village Hall

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 October 2019

The Pianoraks will be playing at Northleigh Village Hall on Saturday, October 12. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Pianoraks will be playing at Northleigh Village Hall on Saturday, October 12. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

The Pianoraks will be performing at Northleigh Village Hall later this month.

The small village of Northleigh will be hosting the amazing Pianoraks later on this month.

Bill Young and Ian Richardson will perform a variety of original and cover tracks on two pianos and a supper will be served during the evening.

The pair perform a wide range of styles, from boogie woogie, to popular standards and well-known artists such as the Beatles and the Hollies, as well as classical music and some pieces for younger audiences.

There will be a bar which will open on Saturday, October 12, at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

A spokesman for the event said: "This lovely traditional village hall is a very busy place with activities organised on most days and it will be vibrating during this exciting performance.

"The event is to help raise fund for St Giles' Church, which is now part of the Holyford Mission Community.

Tickets are available from Ba Faraday on 01404 831476, at a cost to adults of £12 and there are concessions for families and under 12s.

Most Read

District bosses accused of neglecting Cranbrook - but they say authority faces its own financial pressures

Cranbrook August 2017. Ref mhc 34-17TI 9815. Picture: Terry Ife

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

New owner could be found for Axminster’s Trinity House

Trinity House at Axminster whose closure has been delayed until November. Picture Chris Carson

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Evacuation at Honiton business park after chemical spill

Fire crews are on the scene. Picture: Canva

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

District bosses accused of neglecting Cranbrook - but they say authority faces its own financial pressures

Cranbrook August 2017. Ref mhc 34-17TI 9815. Picture: Terry Ife

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

New owner could be found for Axminster’s Trinity House

Trinity House at Axminster whose closure has been delayed until November. Picture Chris Carson

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Evacuation at Honiton business park after chemical spill

Fire crews are on the scene. Picture: Canva

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton U9s Diamonds make winning start to new season

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9450. Picture: Terry Ife

AVRs Angela Kerr completes her 40th marathon

Angela Kerr after completing her 40th marathon at Barnstaple. Picture: AVR

Ball raises £5,300 for Honiton charity

mhh see the future (9). Picture: Terry Ife

Speedway: Somerset 48 Glasgow 42 (87-93 on agg)

Glasgow Tigers duo Craig Cook and Rasmus Jensen celebrate winning the SGB Championship pairs at Somerset's Oak Tree Arena (pic Somerset Speedway)

Seaton ice cream seller says it’s time to chill out

Retiring Seaton ice-cream seller Bob Addington and his wife Yvonne. Picture Chris Carson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists