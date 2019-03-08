Pianoraks to play at Northleigh Village Hall

The Pianoraks will be performing at Northleigh Village Hall later this month.

The small village of Northleigh will be hosting the amazing Pianoraks later on this month.

Bill Young and Ian Richardson will perform a variety of original and cover tracks on two pianos and a supper will be served during the evening.

The pair perform a wide range of styles, from boogie woogie, to popular standards and well-known artists such as the Beatles and the Hollies, as well as classical music and some pieces for younger audiences.

There will be a bar which will open on Saturday, October 12, at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

A spokesman for the event said: "This lovely traditional village hall is a very busy place with activities organised on most days and it will be vibrating during this exciting performance.

"The event is to help raise fund for St Giles' Church, which is now part of the Holyford Mission Community.

Tickets are available from Ba Faraday on 01404 831476, at a cost to adults of £12 and there are concessions for families and under 12s.