The sellout Edinburgh Festival Show for families visits Lyme Regis

The Amazing Bubble Man. Picture: Miri Stebivka MIRI STEBIVKA

The Amazing Bubble Man will be appearing at the Marine theatre in Lyme Regis.

Bubbles might not be immediately obvious as a choice of career, but Louis Pearl has been thrilling audiences of all ages around the world for more than 30 years with the art, magic, science and fun of bubbles.

He is a family favourite at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where he has enjoyed twelve years of sell-out success.

The Marine Theatre in Lyme Regis has announced two matinee shows during the school half-term break for The Amazing Bubble Man.

Louis explores the breathtaking dynamics of bubbles, combining comedy and artistry with audience participation and spellbinding bubble tricks to keep everyone mesmerised.

From square bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, fog-filled bubbles, giant bubbles, bubble volcanoes, tornadoes and trampolines to people inside bubbles, the Amazing Bubble Man conjures shrieks of laughter and gasps of amazement from all ages.

This show will also feature musician Jet Black Pearl accompanying Louis Pearl.

The British Theatre Guide said: “This show captivated its young audience and the adults loved it as well. Highly recommended.”

The Amazing Bubble Man will be at the Marine Theatre, Church St, Lyme Regis on Saturday, May 18 at 11am and 2.30pm

Tickets cost £10 for children, £12 for adults in advance and £12 for children and £14.50 adults on the door.

Call the box office on 01297 442394.