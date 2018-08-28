The South play Lyme Regis Marine Theatre

Former members of The Beautiful South play all the band’s timeless hits

In 2019 it will be 30 years since The Beautiful South released Song for Whoever, the first of many hits.

The band broke up in 2007, but some of the former members joined formed The South 10 years ago, and they will play in Lyme Regis as part of a national tour in March.

The nine members include singer Alison Wheeler and saxophonist Gaz Birtles, both from the original line-up. After vocalist Dave Hemingway left at the end of 2016, Gaz moved across to front the band with Alison. They play all the songs made famous by The Beautiful South: A Little Time (the number one single), Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Song For Whoever, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold, Don’t Marry Her, plus many more singles and album tracks as well as a few South originals.

The band are at the Marine Theatre on Friday, March 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £22 early bird, £25 advance or £28 on the door, www.marinetheatre.com or box office 01297 442 138.