Thelma Hulbert Gallery's garden party is back by popular demand!

The Story Boat Picture; Gail McGarva Archant

Visitors can enjoy a range of activities at the THG garden party on Saturday, May 25.

The Thelma Hulbert Gallery's (THG) garden party is due to return at the end of May.

This year it will take place on bank holiday weekend - Saturday, May 25.

A firm favourite in the Devon Spring events calendar, the party will be held in the beautiful Grade II listed gallery and its leafy garden in Honiton.

It will mark the opening of THG's new interactive exhibition 'Paper Play' and is also the launch event of 'In Honiton': a week of local events.

THG's new manager, Ruth Gooding said: “The Garden Party is now in its fourth year and growing in ambition! There will be artist performances, live music and family art activities.

“This is a great event for Honiton and showcases the creativity of East Devon.

“We are excited to welcome artist and boatmaker Gail McGarva who will moor her Story Boat in the garden.

Children will be able to climb inside this magical boat to hear stories of her past and make an artwork.'

Visitors will also be able to browse the new exhibition and enjoy an artist performance by experienced artist and performer, Sophia Clist.

They will also be encouraged to drop into the 'Paper Play Lab' upstairs, relax amongst the bean bags and experiment with creating paper artworks.

Local food will be on offer including wood-fired pizzas and gourmet burgers, as well as live music and a bar.

The event will run from 5 to 8pm, and there will be free activities and admission, a paying bar and food

The Paper Play Exhibition fund from Saturday, May 25 to Saturday, June 22), open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm. Free admission.

Visit www.thelmahulbert.com for more details.