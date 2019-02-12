Arts Council Collection touring exhibition appearing at Thelma Hulbert Gallery

A key Arts Council Collection touring exhibition, On Paper has opened at Thelma Hulbert Gallery, Honiton.

On Paper showcases the work of acclaimed 20th-century contemporary artists who work with paper. The exhibition explores how artists have used paper as the focus of their work in creative and unusual ways.

Demonstrating a range of approaches to collage, drawing and sculpture, On Paper showcases the work of over 40 leading artists including some internationally renowned names including Damien Hirst, Roy Lichtenstein, Eduardo Paolozzi, Cornelia Parker, Wolfgang Tillmans and Bridget Riley, among many others.

Angela Blackwell, retiring curator at THG, had the original inspiration to bring the exhibition to the gallery.

Angela said: “This is an amazing opportunity to feature another key national touring exhibition at THG following the success of our Matisse and Paolozzi touring exhibitions. It gives us the chance to highlight leading 20th Century artists and bring coordinating art activities to the community of East Devon and beyond.”

The exhibition also includes a small number of loans from the British Council Collection.

The Arts Council Collection is a national loan collection of British art from 1946 to the present day, with more than 8,000 works and more than 1,000 loans made to more than 100 venues a year.

The Arts Council Collection is managed by Southbank Centre, London, on behalf of Arts Council England.

On Paper: Arts Council Collection Touring Exhibition runs until Saturday, May 18 and is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm. Free admission.