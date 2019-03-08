Advanced search

THG secures new National Lottery Heritage Fund grant

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 March 2019

The Story Boat Picture: Gail McGarva

The Story Boat Picture: Gail McGarva

Archant

A grant of £9,400 has been awarded to the Thelma Hulbert Gallery for an arts project.

THG (Thelma Hulbert Gallery) has been awarded a grant of £9,400 towards an arts project in collaboration with the East Devon AONB Partnership.

The project ‘From Tree to Sea’, involving contemporary art and artists, revisits the work of local Victorian antiquarian Peter Orlando Hutchinson, who painted many well-known East Devon scenes.

The artists will work with coastal communities, schools, Sidmouth Museum and boatbuilder/storyteller Gail McGarva.

Gail will use her Story Boat to bring the heritage to life of East Devon coastal communities, including Beer and Sidmouth, through creative writing, music, visual art and craft.

Free drop-in workshops will also take place during Sidmouth Sea Fest, (May 18) and the Sidmouth Walking Festival (September 21 – 27).

This project has additionally funded with a grant of £3,000 from East Devon Sustainable Development Fund.

Emma Molony THG’s fundraising and marketing officer said: “We are delighted to have secured this grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund and the AONBs Sustainable Development Fund to be able to continue to work with East Devon AONB Partnership to link art with the natural environment.”

Councillor Graham Godbeer, chairman of East Devon AONB Partnership said: “Last year’s celebration of the East Devon Way demonstrated how art can provide an inclusive mechanism for engaging everyone in our natural environment.

“We are supporting continued collaboration with the Thelma Hulbert Gallery and are really looking forward to this exciting new venture ‘From Tree to Sea’.”

Most Read

Biker hurt in Axminster crash

The seriously damaged bike at Millwey Rise, Axminster, Picture: I Harrington,

New owners for Seaton seafront hotel

Seaton's Mariners Hotel which has new owners. Picture Chris Carson

Fire causes damage to garage near Honiton

Colyton exhibition commemorates floods of 1968

The scene of devastation in Station Road, Colyton, after the summer storm of 1968. Picture: Environment Agency

Tom helps Steer Honiton to within one more win of Twickenham appearance

Honiton players after their win over Chesham in the South and South West Divisional final of the Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Biker hurt in Axminster crash

The seriously damaged bike at Millwey Rise, Axminster, Picture: I Harrington,

New owners for Seaton seafront hotel

Seaton's Mariners Hotel which has new owners. Picture Chris Carson

Fire causes damage to garage near Honiton

Colyton exhibition commemorates floods of 1968

The scene of devastation in Station Road, Colyton, after the summer storm of 1968. Picture: Environment Agency

Tom helps Steer Honiton to within one more win of Twickenham appearance

Honiton players after their win over Chesham in the South and South West Divisional final of the Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Entries invited for Uplyme summer show

Horticultural Society chairman Robin Britton, with some of the summer show schedules. Picture Tricia Boyd.

THG secures new National Lottery Heritage Fund grant

The Story Boat Picture: Gail McGarva

Entertaining night as Colyton Theatre Group performed ‘Gilly’s Gem’

A scene from Gilly's Gem, staged by Colyton Theatre Group. Picture: Colyton Theatre Group

Stepping back in time at Allhallows Museum in Honiton

Ref ehr night at the museum-16.

Taste the difference with the glassware you use

Riedel champagne glass.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists