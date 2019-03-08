THG secures new National Lottery Heritage Fund grant

The Story Boat Picture: Gail McGarva Archant

A grant of £9,400 has been awarded to the Thelma Hulbert Gallery for an arts project.

THG (Thelma Hulbert Gallery) has been awarded a grant of £9,400 towards an arts project in collaboration with the East Devon AONB Partnership.

The project ‘From Tree to Sea’, involving contemporary art and artists, revisits the work of local Victorian antiquarian Peter Orlando Hutchinson, who painted many well-known East Devon scenes.

The artists will work with coastal communities, schools, Sidmouth Museum and boatbuilder/storyteller Gail McGarva.

Gail will use her Story Boat to bring the heritage to life of East Devon coastal communities, including Beer and Sidmouth, through creative writing, music, visual art and craft.

Free drop-in workshops will also take place during Sidmouth Sea Fest, (May 18) and the Sidmouth Walking Festival (September 21 – 27).

This project has additionally funded with a grant of £3,000 from East Devon Sustainable Development Fund.

Emma Molony THG’s fundraising and marketing officer said: “We are delighted to have secured this grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund and the AONBs Sustainable Development Fund to be able to continue to work with East Devon AONB Partnership to link art with the natural environment.”

Councillor Graham Godbeer, chairman of East Devon AONB Partnership said: “Last year’s celebration of the East Devon Way demonstrated how art can provide an inclusive mechanism for engaging everyone in our natural environment.

“We are supporting continued collaboration with the Thelma Hulbert Gallery and are really looking forward to this exciting new venture ‘From Tree to Sea’.”